“It’s great music, and we always have top-notch performers - and they really are some of the best pianists in the world. We’re also the only ones that provide the eagle watch and light music," said Dave Ales, one of the festival coordinators for Muscatine's annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend.
MUSCATINE — It’s bald eagle watching season again in Muscatine, and with all the Bald Eagle Days activities comes another music-filled tradition.
From Jan. 23 to 26, the Muscatine County Arts Council, Muscatine Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Muscatine Art Center will sponsor the 26th Annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend.
“Muscatine is very fortunate to have the Annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend in our community for the 26th year,” said Jodi Hanson, the Bureau’s director, “The work of the Muscatine County Arts Council to organize this event each year is truly amazing. The caliber of talent that is displayed throughout the weekend is extraordinary, not to mention the chance to see majestic eagles during the Eagle Watch and Live Raptor Program.”
Since 1994, the Ragtime Weekend has brought various musical acts to Muscatine, ranging from swing and gospel to boogie-woogie and novelty tunes, traditional jazz to stride and much more.
“We actually started a year before that, though we didn’t call it a festival. We just brought a performer in that year and tried it, and it was very successful,” said Dave Ales, festival director.
Jeff Barnhart is the music coordinator.
Because it was well received, next year there were more performers invited and it was officially a festival. A few years later, they began calling it “Eagles and Ivories” to tie in with the bald eagle watch that same weekend.
After he and Ales decide who they want for the festival that year, Barnhart lines up venues and piano tuners and whatever else they may need for the performances.
Along with the free bald eagle watch at the Riverfront on Jan. 25, there will be afternoon silent movies at the Muscatine Art Center that day as well. There is a soup supper on Jan. 24 and a “Syncopation Supper” on Jan. 25, both at Wesley United Methodist Church.
“This time of year, there aren’t a lot of festivals that compete with us, and we’re very fortunate that we’ve been able to keep it going as long as we have,” Ales said, “There’s been a lot of festivals, even bigger ones than Muscatine, that have gone by the wayside in the past 26 years.”
The volunteers make it a success, he said, as well as the venues such as Wesley United Methodist, the Art Center and Sunnybrook that provide Steinway pianos, eliminating the need to rent pianos for the festival.
“That definitely makes a difference to performers, when they come in and they have a nice piano to play on,” he said, “We get good support from Muscatine, and if we didn’t we couldn’t keep ticket prices so low, so we’re very fortunate from that standpoint.”
Barnhart and his wife Anne — or Ivory & Gold, as they’re known as when they play together — will open and close the festival. They have headlined it for 12 years.
The Mad Creek Mudcats are also noteworthy, being a group created in Muscatine in 1992 and have performed the Ragtime Weekend many times. The other musical acts this year will include Carl Sonny Leyland, Dr. David Majchrzak, Benjamin Loeb, Steve Pikal, Josh Dufee, Jim Radloff and the Locust Street Boys. For Leyland and Pikal, this will be their first time performing in the festival.
“It’s great music, and we always have top-notch performers — and they really are some of the best pianists in the world, Ales said. "We’re also the only ones that provide the eagle watch and light music.”
Tickets for the four-day package cost $70, and silent movies are $5, while the kick-off concert on Friday morning at Sunnybrook Assisted Living is free. For the times and prices of each individual event as well as more information about Ragtime Weekend and its performers, visit the Muscatine Arts Council website. Tickets can be purchased at Flowers on the Avenue, or at the door.
“The Muscatine Convention and Visitors Bureau is always happy to help promote this event in hopes of bringing visitors to Muscatine. We hope visitors will not only enjoy the music-filled weekend and eagle watching, but also have fun exploring our wonderful community,” Hanson said.
