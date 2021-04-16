Muscatine FFA Greenhouse plant sale starts April 23, online options available

What has made the experience all the more personal for Williams was getting the chance to choose which plants she wanted to work with, like when she and a friend chose a specific black flower as one of their plants because they found its color interesting. But while they were able to choose what plants they wanted, the students don’t just work one or two plants the entire semester.

In order for the greenhouse to be successful, all students who work in it must work together. According to Williams, all of the students are in charge of all of the plants in a sense, and whenever there’s a big job to do or a big problem to solve, all the students step up and work together.

“We just do a lot out here, a lot of planting and transplanting, and we’ve been working hard all semester,” Williams said. “We care for the plants and then we’re able to sell our plants, which is cool because people in the community get to come and see our hard work and take those plants home.”

As someone who doesn’t enjoy the traditional classroom structure as much, Williams said she is grateful for the opportunity to have more of a hands-on class each day and gain that experience through in-person experience.