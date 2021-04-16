Muscatine FFA Greenhouse plant sale starts April 23, online options available

MUSCATINE — In the back of Muscatine High School is the school greenhouse filled with the culmination of all the hard work from this year’s horticulture and agriculture classes.
With dozens of different plants, flowers and even vegetables to sell, the preparations for this year’s FFA Plant Sale are well under way.
“We host a plant sale every year at the end of April going into early May, and we grow a lot of our plants from seeds,” said junior horticulture student Grace Williams, who is preparing for her third FFA Plant Sale.
This year, the FFA Plant Sale will take place on April 23 and 30 as well as May 7 and 14, with the greenhouse open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, the option to order online and schedule a pick-up for an order has also returned for 2021.
More exciting than the actual sale, however, has been the hard work it has taken to get to this point. Williams and her class learned how to grow and care for certain plants correctly, learning what each plant needs as well as how to identify them.
“Our classroom work from the beginning of the year has helped us a ton, because now we can just walk through the greenhouse and know exactly what each plant is and what they need,” Williams said. “We know what we’re talking about and we know how to care for them, which is super cool. This class has just taught me so much.”
What has made the experience all the more personal for Williams was getting the chance to choose which plants she wanted to work with, like when she and a friend chose a specific black flower as one of their plants because they found its color interesting. But while they were able to choose what plants they wanted, the students don’t just work one or two plants the entire semester.
In order for the greenhouse to be successful, all students who work in it must work together. According to Williams, all of the students are in charge of all of the plants in a sense, and whenever there’s a big job to do or a big problem to solve, all the students step up and work together.
“We just do a lot out here, a lot of planting and transplanting, and we’ve been working hard all semester,” Williams said. “We care for the plants and then we’re able to sell our plants, which is cool because people in the community get to come and see our hard work and take those plants home.”
As someone who doesn’t enjoy the traditional classroom structure as much, Williams said she is grateful for the opportunity to have more of a hands-on class each day and gain that experience through in-person experience.
“If there’s something we need to go over or learn, we’ll go into the classroom and learn that, and then we’ll come back out here and get back to work,” she said.
As Muscatine's horticulture teacher, what Dave Tometich says he loves about the annual plant sale is that it’s 100% the work of the students.
“They have really labored and learned as a result of doing it,” he said. “Every class has done something out here, and it’s a great way to learn versus us just talking about it like we did last semester.”
Tometich added that he appreciated how it was also a business experience for students, and shows students not only how to plant and grow, but also sell and market.
“It’s a skill for life,” he said. “That’s the beauty of the agriculture program that we have, that the kids have to do it and put forth an effort. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun to do it properly – and I learn something every year with the kids too.”
Although both Tometich and Williams are expecting this sale to be successful, especially after last year’s online sales proved to be very helpful in still allowing the sale to happen despite the pandemic, Tometich still wanted to view the sale as a dual opportunity for his students no matter how much money the FFA greenhouse may or may not make from it.
“Our main goal is to make out money back, and hopefully we make some profit, but this project here is certainly education-based first,” Tometich said.
Residents can place their online plant sale orders at https://tinyurl.com/MuscatineFFAGreenhouse, and can pay for their order at https://tinyurl.com/MuscatineFFAPayment. Additional information as well as prices can be found at the Muscatine FFA Greenhouse Facebook page.