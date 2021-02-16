Muscatine FFA students compete in livestock judging, sub-districts

“We were very happy with the results of Monday’s sub-districts,” FFA teacher and Iowa Association of Ag. Educators SE Vice President Ashley Wiebe said. “About everyone we took advanced from the sub-districts to the district level, so that was really fun for us to be able to see that, and it gives us a bunch more to work for here in the next three weeks.”

Weibe also expressed gratitude towards the hosting school in Maquoketa for allowing all of Muscatine High School’s FFA students to compete in-person, and allow those who couldn’t travel a chance to compete virtually.

“We did have a couple students that due to needing to quarantine had to be brought in via Apple devices, so we did have a couple that competed virtually. But as a whole, our group of students were there and no one was left out,” she said.

The biggest change to this year’s competition was no audience, with guests and family not being permitted to come and observe.

“Typically we have quite a few parents come watch and observe, and it’s fun for them to see their kids be kind of ‘in the zone’ and watch all of their hard work pay off,” Weibe said.

Recording also wasn’t allowed due to the nature of the competition.