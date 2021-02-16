Muscatine FFA students compete in livestock judging, sub-districts

MUSCATINE — The start of the week was very busy for Muscatine’s FFA students.
The FFA team competed Sunday at the Iowa Beef Expo Livestock Judging Contest at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. There, teammates Ava Daufeldt, Jaiden Scmelzer, Becca Potter and Emily King came in third as a group, with Daufeldt finishing 10th as an individual.
On Monday, Muscatine FFA traveled to Maquoketa to compete in the Southeast sub-district event against several other schools in events that focused on various agriculture and leadership subjects. Through their efforts, most of these students advanced to districts, which will be held in Mediapolis on March 6.
Two Muscatine students, Jenna Lovestad and Belinda Brain, placed first in Manual Quiz and Extemporaneous Speaking respectively. In second place was James Sprague in Individual Ag Sales, Danika Garret in Creed, and Alexis Moeller in Radio Broadcasting.
Welding teammates Mason Beatty and Griffen Trego also placed second, with Beatty placing fifth and Trego placing ninth when ranked individually. Other students include Grace Williams ranking third in Prepared Public Speaking, and Daufeldt and Schmelzer ranking third in Program of Activities.
Potter, Abigail Linderman, Nathan Sharar, Ella Schroeder, Isabella Zigament all ranked third in Parliamentary Procedure. Finally, in Conduct of Meetings, Camden Furnas, Brooklyn Wade, Haley Boldt, Grace Zorich, Avery Schroeder, Owen Christy and Landin McCrery all received Silver Rating.
“We were very happy with the results of Monday’s sub-districts,” FFA teacher and Iowa Association of Ag. Educators SE Vice President Ashley Wiebe said. “About everyone we took advanced from the sub-districts to the district level, so that was really fun for us to be able to see that, and it gives us a bunch more to work for here in the next three weeks.”
Weibe also expressed gratitude towards the hosting school in Maquoketa for allowing all of Muscatine High School’s FFA students to compete in-person, and allow those who couldn’t travel a chance to compete virtually.
“We did have a couple students that due to needing to quarantine had to be brought in via Apple devices, so we did have a couple that competed virtually. But as a whole, our group of students were there and no one was left out,” she said.
The biggest change to this year’s competition was no audience, with guests and family not being permitted to come and observe.
“Typically we have quite a few parents come watch and observe, and it’s fun for them to see their kids be kind of ‘in the zone’ and watch all of their hard work pay off,” Weibe said.
Recording also wasn’t allowed due to the nature of the competition.
Students also had to wear masks at all times, only being permitted to take them off when they were socially distanced in their holding rooms as they waited to compete. There was also no mixing of schools in the waiting room, with students being divided by school instead of by contest.
While these changes made this year’s sub-districts feel a bit different, Weibe said that she didn’t feel that they were any less enjoyable, with her and her students still appreciating the competition. Last year, Muscatine FFA students were suddenly forced to compete virtually in the March districts competition because of the pandemic.
“We were very blessed that we got to do that, because there were a lot of other districts that didn’t get to, so we were thankful that we were able to compete virtually,” Weibe said. “But it’s just not the same experience for students. You don’t get the same feeling giving a speech in front of a computer as you do giving one in-person, and it can be a lot harder for the judges to see and hear things or see every aspect of a presentation.”
As Muscatine’s FFA students prepare for districts, using the comments and critiques they received to improve their presentations, they also have their sights set on the state FFA competition, which is typically held at the Iowa State University campus in April.
“The students are happy with how they did, but they know they have some changes and tweaks they can make to make things better," Wiebe said. "The judges give them critiques after they’re done so they can see what they did well and what they can improve on next time. Hopefully they’ll take that advice and start to change and prepare so that they can be competitive at the next level."