Muscatine FFA teams rank first at State, will be representing Iowa at Nationals in Oct.

“We’re going to take two weeks off as a break, just to let our minds reset. Then we’re going to try and memorize as much as we can before we get to Nationals, and hopefully come home with a win,” Danika said.

“We have a few different elements that get added on at Nationals that we didn’t have at State, so we definitely have to prepare and study a lot more, but overall I think we’ll do okay and I’m excited to take that adventure,” Seibel added.

As for the Ag Sales Team, Dailyn Garrett ranked 2nd overall as an individual, Grant Van Nice ranked 4th, and Nick Peterson ranked 6th. Jake Draves also competed on the Ag Sales Team with Josh Dieckman providing assistance. This team was also the high team in both team sales and the general knowledge exam.

This was the second time Peterson has done Ag Sales Team, but the first time that he’s going to Nationals for it. “It feels awesome. (Ag Sales Team) is a lot of hard work, and it’s pretty hard to win. I had missed two points on the individual, and I was 6th overall, so just two points means a five place difference.” As such, he viewed his team’s ranking as a pretty big accomplishment.