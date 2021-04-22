Muscatine FFA teams rank first at State, will be representing Iowa at Nationals in Oct.

MUSCATINE – For many Muscatine FFA students, the Iowa State FFA Convention in Des Moines, held April 18 – 20 this year, is their last big event for the season. But for two of Muscatine’s teams, the season isn’t quite over yet.
Through their hard work and outstanding performance at State, both the Poultry Judging team and the Ag Sales Team were given State Championship titles and will be heading to the FFA Nationals in October to represent Iowa.
On the Poultry Judging team, Audrey Seibel was ranked 1st as an individual while her teammates Bob Carver, Emily King and Danika Garrett were respectively ranked 3rd, 4th and 12th individually.
“It’s pretty cool,” Seibel said in regards to her ranking, “I wasn’t expecting to be first. I knew we’d all rank high but to be ranked first is really an honor, and I’m pretty excited to be going to Nationals.” Seibel added that, as a fan of birds such as parrots, she enjoys learning new things about birds through her poultry judging.
“It was definitely a little odd, since there were no live birds there and they only had pictures,” Danika said, “and although it’s a team event, you don’t get to talk or work with your teammates… But I think we definitely worked together a lot during practice, and that helped us a lot.”
When asked what her reaction to Nationals was, Danika said it had been a shock, but still very exciting. She also said that she felt very confident that her team would be able to bring home a high ranking from Nationals.
“We’re going to take two weeks off as a break, just to let our minds reset. Then we’re going to try and memorize as much as we can before we get to Nationals, and hopefully come home with a win,” Danika said.
“We have a few different elements that get added on at Nationals that we didn’t have at State, so we definitely have to prepare and study a lot more, but overall I think we’ll do okay and I’m excited to take that adventure,” Seibel added.
As for the Ag Sales Team, Dailyn Garrett ranked 2nd overall as an individual, Grant Van Nice ranked 4th, and Nick Peterson ranked 6th. Jake Draves also competed on the Ag Sales Team with Josh Dieckman providing assistance. This team was also the high team in both team sales and the general knowledge exam.
This was the second time Peterson has done Ag Sales Team, but the first time that he’s going to Nationals for it. “It feels awesome. (Ag Sales Team) is a lot of hard work, and it’s pretty hard to win. I had missed two points on the individual, and I was 6th overall, so just two points means a five place difference.” As such, he viewed his team’s ranking as a pretty big accomplishment.
Dailyn admitted that her team’s experience at state had been a little nerve-wracking. “We were the first team in, so we knew we had to make a good impression and set the bar high… But we got it done.” When asked about her ranking, she said that she had been very surprised by it.
“I wouldn’t have envisioned myself doing that, but I put forth the effort, so at least now I know how hard work becomes a good reward,” Dailyn said.
While she and two of her other teammates will have to travel between their college campus and the high school to practice with their currently-junior teammate in the fall, they are all up for the challenge and are prepared to do what it takes to keep their skills sharp for Nationals.
“Looking back, we did really well on the team portion, we did exceptionally well in the individual portion, and we were high team in the test portion,” Peterson said.
Though he plans on practicing individually through his cattle sales and the experience that he’ll gain through these sales, Peterson added that as long as the team is able to get their team presentation finalized and perfected, he believes that they will do really well at Nationals.
While at State, Dailyn also signed her letter of Intent to Teach Ag as part of the Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators signing day, solidifying her commitment to Iowa State. She was one of 18 students who signed their letters of intent this year, and plans on returning to MHS one day as a teacher.
“It definitely kind of set in… I’m moving onto school, but I’m really never leaving school, so that was kind of like a weird thing, but it feels good knowing that I have my head on straight and that I’m getting my career going,” Dailyn said.
Although these students are the only ones going to Nationals, there was still much success to be found from the other Muscatine competitors. James Sprague was given a Gold rating in Individual Ag Sales, ranking 5th overall.
Belinda Brain and Alexis Moeller were also given Gold rankings in their competitions, with Brain being ranked 6th overall in Extemporaneous Speaking and Moeller ranking 8th overall in Ag Broadcasting. Silver ratings were given to Ava Daufeldt, Jaiden Schmelzer and Ella Schroeder, who all competed in Chapter Program. Grace Williams was given a Bronze ranking for Public Speaking.
Additionally, Daufeldt, Moeller, and Schmelzer, along with McKenna Riess, were all given their golden emblem, symbolizing that they have all completed their Iowa Degree, the highest award they can get through FFA. Haley Boldt and Abby Linderman also both served as Chapter Delegates, representing Muscatine FFA in the business session of the competition.