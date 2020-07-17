Muscatine Fire Department gives tips for staying safe in extreme heat and humidity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — This weekend, several areas in the eastern part of Iowa — including Muscatine — are expected to reach up to 105 degrees, thanks to both high heat and high humidity.

It isn’t always possible to stay inside or stay in a cool area when it’s dangerously hot outside, so it’s important to know how to stay safe in the heat, as well as how to deal with emergencies such as overheating and heat stroke.

As captain of the Muscatine Fire Department, Andy Summitt knows quite a bit about dealing with heat. “It’s kind of tough, especially when we’re in our bunker gear,” said Summitt, “because that stuff’s not made to let anything out or in, so it kind of traps the heat in. But we prepare by drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day, and we’ll take breaks or find some shade.”

Another way Summitt and his firefighters will train for being in the heat is by acclimating themselves a couple days beforehand, allowing them to get used to it before they begin working in it. “We train in our gear a lot, so we’re used to that sort of thing, and then working out every day keeps you in good physical health and will help you in that aspect of it too,” he said.