Muscatine Fire Department gives tips for staying safe in extreme heat and humidity

MUSCATINE — This weekend, several areas in the eastern part of Iowa — including Muscatine — are expected to reach up to 105 degrees, thanks to both high heat and high humidity.
It isn’t always possible to stay inside or stay in a cool area when it’s dangerously hot outside, so it’s important to know how to stay safe in the heat, as well as how to deal with emergencies such as overheating and heat stroke.
As captain of the Muscatine Fire Department, Andy Summitt knows quite a bit about dealing with heat. “It’s kind of tough, especially when we’re in our bunker gear,” said Summitt, “because that stuff’s not made to let anything out or in, so it kind of traps the heat in. But we prepare by drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day, and we’ll take breaks or find some shade.”
Another way Summitt and his firefighters will train for being in the heat is by acclimating themselves a couple days beforehand, allowing them to get used to it before they begin working in it. “We train in our gear a lot, so we’re used to that sort of thing, and then working out every day keeps you in good physical health and will help you in that aspect of it too,” he said.
House fires aren't too common in the summertime, at least for the Muscatine area. “I’m not sure what the exact stat on it is, but I’m pretty sure we do about 30 house fires a year,” Summitt said, “and when it’s hot out like this, it’s give or take how many heat emergency calls we go on. It could even just be somebody mowing their lawn and getting chest pains — it’s not technically a heat emergency, but being out in that heat is probably what caused that chest pain.”
Still, there are plenty of ways residents can stay safe and prevent both house fires and heat emergencies. When it comes to fans or window A/C units, it is always recommended that they be plugged directly into a strong and grounded outlet and never through an extension cord.
“Anything that usually generates heat or cool air is going to take a lot of power,” Summitt explained, “so you don’t want to plug anything into a drop cord with those. Over time, extension cords wear out. People can step on them, the wiring inside the cords break down, and eventually it could cause a fire.” He also added that it’s important to keep wires and electronics away from water sources, like drinks and outdoor pools.
Of course, when it comes to extreme heat and humidity, it’s important to look for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and to take measures to prevent them, such as wearing hats and sunblock, eating light to reduce your calorie in-take, and not drinking things with caffeine or alcohol.
“Caffeine and alcohol raises your heart rate and alcohol can dehydrate you,” Summitt explained. “So if you’re sweating while drinking alcohol, you’re losing twice as much fluids as you normally would. Eating light during the summer also helps keep you from being too sluggish, and allows you to have energy and keep doing what you need to do.”
When dehydration does begin to set in, one of the biggest signs are heat cramps. Once these begin to occur, the person should either move into a cool environment or move out of the sun, and stretch their muscles out. “If you start progressing into heat exhaustion, cool and wet towels and about half a glass of water every 15 minutes should help.”
However, once the victim begins experiencing heat stroke, that is when the situation becomes a medical emergency and they must call 911 or get to a hospital. “(Heat stroke) is deadly, it can kill people,” Summitt warned. While doing this is a person’s best chance at survival, Summitt also recommended removing or loosening tight clothing and immersing heat stroke victims in a cool bath or wrapping them in cool, wet sheets as they wait for the ambulance to help cool them down. Refrigerated IVs and ice packs, like the ones kept in ambulances, are also critical in situations such as these.
For those who need a cool place to be, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County (located at 1000 Oregon St.) will be open as a cooling center.
