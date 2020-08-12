Muscatine Fire Department receives grant from AFG Program, plan to buy new air packs

The Fire Department last received new SCBA packs in 2001 and they are out-of-date compared to current technology and some of their mutual aid departments. “They have newer SCBA systems and if we had to work with them, they wouldn’t be compatible with each other, which could be kind of dangerous for first response,” said Ronzheimer.

Additionally, the age of the packs makes keeping maintenance on them much harder, such as when parts that are no longer being produced break. “Then you’re buying a whole new pack, and when that happens, you’re not compatible with other packs.”

The fire department did not get all of the money they asked for, but enough to get what they need.

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) knows roughly what the costs are, and they stay pretty well averse in making sure they can still get you what they need and help you out," Ronzheimer said.

Muscatine will have to match 10 percent of the grant, which is roughly $26,090, but Ronzheimer expects that they will get all the packs that the department needs.

"It’ll help us save money, especially during the pandemic," he said. "You never know how much financial loss there is to the city yet from all of this, so this is a huge deal.”

“Our firefighters and first responders stand ready to serve us the moment disaster strikes,” Congressman Dave Loebsack said in a press release. “This funding will ensure the Muscatine Fire Department has the equipment necessary to keep our firefighters safe, while responding quickly to emergencies and keep families out of harm’s way.”

