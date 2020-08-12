Muscatine Fire Department receives grant from AFG Program, plan to buy new air packs

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Fire Department will get a $260,909 grant for new air packs.
This grant is from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program, which pays for firefighting equipment and wellness programs.
“Every year the AFG program opens for fire departments, and we usually try to apply for them for any large ticket things that we need, like self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) packs,” Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer said, “The past two years, we’ve put in for them and have just been unsuccessful because it’s a competitive program.”
The AFG program is open to fire departments in all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and nonaffiliated EMS organizations and State Fire Training Academies. Applications are ranked based on its substance relative to the established funding priorities. The high scorers are evaluated by a panel of peers.
Muscatine City Council is expected to accept the grant Thursday at its meeting. The fire department originally asked for $425,000 in to buy 40 new SCBA packs.
“The SCBA packs are the packs we wear when we’re actually doing firefighting or when we’re in what’s called an IDLH environment, which is an environment that presents immediate danger to life and health,” Ronzheimer said, “So any time that we need to have fresh air, this is what we wear.”
The Fire Department last received new SCBA packs in 2001 and they are out-of-date compared to current technology and some of their mutual aid departments. “They have newer SCBA systems and if we had to work with them, they wouldn’t be compatible with each other, which could be kind of dangerous for first response,” said Ronzheimer.
Additionally, the age of the packs makes keeping maintenance on them much harder, such as when parts that are no longer being produced break. “Then you’re buying a whole new pack, and when that happens, you’re not compatible with other packs.”
The fire department did not get all of the money they asked for, but enough to get what they need.
“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) knows roughly what the costs are, and they stay pretty well averse in making sure they can still get you what they need and help you out," Ronzheimer said.
Muscatine will have to match 10 percent of the grant, which is roughly $26,090, but Ronzheimer expects that they will get all the packs that the department needs.
"It’ll help us save money, especially during the pandemic," he said. "You never know how much financial loss there is to the city yet from all of this, so this is a huge deal.”
“Our firefighters and first responders stand ready to serve us the moment disaster strikes,” Congressman Dave Loebsack said in a press release. “This funding will ensure the Muscatine Fire Department has the equipment necessary to keep our firefighters safe, while responding quickly to emergencies and keep families out of harm’s way.”
