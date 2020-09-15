Muscatine Fire Department remembers fallen firefighter Michael Kruse on 18th anniversary of his death

“We hope we don’t ever have this happen again. We don’t want it to happen period, and we’re hoping (his death) is the only one we’ll have,” Gaeta said.

Muscatine Fire Department emphasizes training and safety, something Kruse himself took very seriously and held in high importance, he said.

“On the fire department, (Kruse) was a fantastic role model,” Gaeta said. “He followed all of the rules to a 'T' and encouraged young people to learn all the ins and outs and all the risks of the job.”

Kruse was also always willing to train and teach the new firefighters to prepare them for the job.

“He wanted everybody to be safe and follow all the safety guidelines we have. He loved his family, and he also loved the fire department,” she said.

According to the memorial written by his children, Kruse was someone who “never wanted to be recognized for all the wonderful things he did, always putting others before himself, and stood for what he believed in."

Gaeta said Kruse as a sort of father figure to her.

“I always looked up to him… I was the first female firefighter in the department, and when I started 26 years ago, that was an unusual thing.”