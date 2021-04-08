Muscatine Fire Department responds to early house fire Thursday morning

MUSCATINE — One resident and a Muscatine firefighter were hospitalized due to a blaze that left a Sycamore Street house unlivable before dawn Thursday.

The fire broke out in the home early Thursday morning at 620 ½ Sycamore Street, a house converted into two apartments.

Floyd Nott first called in the fire, originally spotting the blaze at 6 a.m. as he and his wife were driving past.

“I was taking my wife to work, and I noticed this flickering. So I looked over and I said ‘holy cow, that house is on fire!'” Nott said, adding he could see the flames through the side windows on the second floor of the home.

Nott called 911, and the Muscatine Fire Department responded to the scene. According to a news release from the City of Muscatine, an estimated 20 fire fighters were involved in extiguishing the flames.

Aid resources from Fruitland Fire Department, the Iowa State Fire Marshal Office and the Muscatine Police Department also helped at the scene, with the police providing assistance and crowd control.

The seat of the fire was located on the second floor, and created “extensive smoke and high heat conditions” because of the building’s construction, and the furniture that caught fire.