Muscatine firefighter participates in memorial stair climb to honor fallen 9/11 first responders

Normally, the climb would be done at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

“I’ve seen pictures of (the event) in the past, showing it just full of firefighters who go up and down the steps,” Edwards said, adding that the event has become so big that firefighters who have done it have had to be split into several groups and do the climb in phases.

While he is admittedly disappointed that he will not be able to do the climb at Lambeau Field alongside other firefighters from across the country, that hasn’t stopped Edwards from preparing for his personal climb, which will now take place in the Muscatine Fire Department’s training tower.

“We counted them up and there’s 2,200 steps, so that’s a little over 25-and-a-half times up and down the training tower,” Edwards said, “but it’ll be worth it. I did a couple practice runs over the past couple weeks, and it’s not easy, but it can be done. I think the mindset from practicing to when you’re actually doing something with the meaning behind it feels a little bit different. You get that adrenaline rush, and you get a little bit more motivation.”