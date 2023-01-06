 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine firefighters honored

A chance to practice

The Muscatine Fire Department had the opportunity to take a three-day training course last week called “Simulation In Motion-Iowa”, which was offered by the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

On Thursday, Muscatine resident Ben Eversmeyer honored the firefighters and rescue crew who aided him, including ambulance operations chief Gary Ronzheimer, fire captain Joe Timmsen, and firefighters Mike E. Collins and Josh Rudolph. On Jan. 2, 2022 he suffered a cardiac arrest in his living room. His wife began CPR after calling 911. Paramedics arrived 90 seconds later, took over CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to shock his heart. He was transported to the University of Iowa Emergency room.
