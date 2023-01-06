Muscatine firefighters honored

On Thursday, Muscatine resident Ben Eversmeyer honored the firefighters and rescue crew who aided him, including ambulance operations chief Gary Ronzheimer, fire captain Joe Timmsen, and firefighters Mike E. Collins and Josh Rudolph. On Jan. 2, 2022 he suffered a cardiac arrest in his living room. His wife began CPR after calling 911. Paramedics arrived 90 seconds later, took over CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to shock his heart. He was transported to the University of Iowa Emergency room.