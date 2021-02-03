 Skip to main content
Muscatine firefighters put out vehicle fire at Clay and Park Avenue
Muscatine firefighters put out vehicle fire at Clay and Park Avenue

Muscatine Fire Department

The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — A driver escaped injury after a vehicle caught fire on the corner of Clay Street and Park Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider, the fire in the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport was called in at 4:31 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

“When the department came onto the scene, the passenger compartment was totally engulfed in fire,” Assistant Chief Mike Hartman said, adding the driver of the vehicle stopped at the intersection after noticing something was wrong and was able to get out of the car before they were hurt.

An on-scene investigator named the fire’s cause as undetermined.

