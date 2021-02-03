Muscatine firefighters put out vehicle fire at Clay and Park Avenue

According to Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider, the fire in the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport was called in at 4:31 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

“When the department came onto the scene, the passenger compartment was totally engulfed in fire,” Assistant Chief Mike Hartman said, adding the driver of the vehicle stopped at the intersection after noticing something was wrong and was able to get out of the car before they were hurt.