Muscatine firefighters stop kitchen fire

MUSCATINE — An estimated $10,000 was caused to the kitchen at a residence in the 900 block of East Ninth Street Wednesday when a stove that was cooking food caught on fire.

The Muscatine Fire Department was called to the scene at 12:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the apartment. Battalion chief Gary Ronzheimer said firefighters entered the dwelling and extinguished the fire with water. The fire had been confined to the stove and cabinet area of the kitchen. The fire was reported under control by 12:51 p.m. Firefighters departed the scene at 1:40 p.m.

“Cooking fires are one of the leading causes of fires in homes,” Ronzheimer said.

Enough damage was caused to the living area that the occupant has been temporarily relocated. The fire remains under investigation, but firefighters believe it was accidental.

He says people cooking on stoves should monitor the stove and stay with the stove while it is on. He also said it is important to turn the stove off when it is not in use. Ronzheimer said most stove fires the department sees are from situations where the stove is unattended. He also stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in the home.