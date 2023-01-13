 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Muscatine firefighters stop kitchen fire

  • Updated
  • 0
fire

Muscatine firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire Wednesday at about 12:40 p.m.

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE — An estimated $10,000 was caused to the kitchen at a residence in the 900 block of East Ninth Street Wednesday when a stove that was cooking food caught on fire.

Muscatine firefighters honored

The Muscatine Fire Department was called to the scene at 12:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the apartment. Battalion chief Gary Ronzheimer said firefighters entered the dwelling and extinguished the fire with water. The fire had been confined to the stove and cabinet area of the kitchen. The fire was reported under control by 12:51 p.m. Firefighters departed the scene at 1:40 p.m.

Firefighters battle house fire, cold

“Cooking fires are one of the leading causes of fires in homes,” Ronzheimer said.

Muscatine home a total loss after Friday morning fire

Enough damage was caused to the living area that the occupant has been temporarily relocated. The fire remains under investigation, but firefighters believe it was accidental.

People are also reading…

Muscatine sheriffs, police and fire all compete in donation collecting for Salvation Army

He says people cooking on stoves should monitor the stove and stay with the stove while it is on. He also said it is important to turn the stove off when it is not in use. Ronzheimer said most stove fires the department sees are from situations where the stove is unattended. He also stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in the home.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two arrested in Bettendorf Tuesday

Two arrested in Bettendorf Tuesday

Two Muscatine residents were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 after a police K9 alerted on both of their vehicles during the serving of a search warrant.

Muscatine police seek vandals

Muscatine police seek vandals

The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the person or persons who vandalized several tombstones in Greenwood Cemetery. 

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Muscatine moves ahead with change order

Muscatine moves ahead with change order

Additional scope is being added to the West Hill Sewer Separation Project despite a split vote by the Muscatine City Council Thursday evening to include the $334,000 change order.

'40 Muscatine': MPW

'40 Muscatine': MPW

Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) reports the Muscatine power grid weathered the winter storm over the Christmas holiday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News