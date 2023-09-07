On Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. Navy Hospitalman E3 Gary Ronzheimer was qualifying on the firing range at Camp Lajeune, North Carolina, when a friend who had a cell phone told him that an incident had happened in New York City.

Ronzheimer remembers at the time, technology wasn’t where it is today and news was slow getting to the men. Later, the men gathered around a food truck and heard reports of the second tower being hit and collapsing. They would come to find out it was part of four coordinated Islamic suicide terror attacks on the United States. In addition to the World Trade Center towers, which were among the five tallest buildings in the world at the time, the terrorists also attacked the Pentagon and had planned to attack Washington, D.C. In all, 2,996 people died in the attacks.

“At that point things changed in the military,” he said. “We changed our force protection at the time. We had to shore up security and shortly after, we were headed for Afghanistan and Iraq.”

On Monday, Ronzheimer, now a Muscatine Fire Department battalion chief, will participate first in a ceremony shortly after 7 p.m. that will mark the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks. He will then run with his crew up 110 flights of stairs in honor of the first responders who responded to the World Trade Center.

The ceremony will honor the 343 first responders who died trying to get people out of the buildings as they crumbled. The public is invited to attend the ceremony that will be held in front of the fire station at the corner of Fifth and Cedar streets. The flag will be raised and lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen and a moment of silence will be held.

Later that morning, at 8:52 a.m., a memorial stair climb will be held. Firefighters — some in 50-lbs plus turnout gear — will climb 110 flights of stairs in honor of the New York firefighters. That was a high as the rescue crews got before the towers collapsed. At press time, the location of the event had not been confirmed and will be posted as soon as it is available. Such events began in New York City as a way of remembering the fallen. The Muscatine Fire Department has done the event for about three years, although it skipped last year.

‘We started doing this just as a way for us to take a second and just think about the sacrifices that were made that day by our first responders and the sacrifices we make every day as firefighters, “ Ronzheimer said. “Law enforcement as well. It helps us remember why we do what we do. It’s just one of those things – it’s pretty important to remember what can happen to any of us any day.”

