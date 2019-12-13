MUSCATINE — Muscatine first responders have begun a friendly competition in the name of charity.
At Walmart on North Highway 61, Muscatine Fire, Police and Sheriff’s Departments have taken turns ringing the Salvation Army kettle bells. Each department has a specially painted kettle. From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, numerous first responders are expected to stop by and volunteer their time.
“It’s just a friendly competition between three departments,” said Brian Oliver, a chaplain for the Muscatine Police Department. “We’re just trying to see who can raise the most money out of the three of us, and of course it’s all for the benefit of the Salvation Army and their program.”
The winning department will receive a traveling trophy.
Oliver said the contest builds morale, and gets officers out in the community.
You have free articles remaining.
Fire department member Bud Ash and his wife Crystal were not only ringing the bell, but handing out plastic fire fighter helmets to kids.
“My wife and I have done this every year anyhow, and my brother-in-law, Jerry Ewers, is the fire chief, and he said that this (competition) is something new they decided to do,” Ash said, “We’re just having some fun and trying to help a good cause.”
According to the Muscatine Salvation Army, the Red Kettle program is about $140,000 away from this year’s goal, with 10 days left. People don’t carry cash as often as they used to, officials have said, opting for cards or paying through apps instead.
“It’s tough for them, and it’s kind of a neat thing getting this (competition) going, so I hope it all works out,” Ash said.
“Just come on out and support the Salvation Army and their program,” said Oliver, “and of course our first responders are always glad to visit with people as they come up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.