{{featured_button_text}}
Fire department does their all to compete for charity

Muscatine Fire Department members Bud and Crystal Ash rang the red kettle this Friday, both to help raise money for the Salvation Army and to help their department win the competition between them, Muscatine Police and the Muscatine Sheriff's Office.

 ANDREA GRUBAUGH andrea.grubaugh@muscatinejournal.com

MUSCATINE — Muscatine first responders have begun a friendly competition in the name of charity.

At Walmart on North Highway 61, Muscatine Fire, Police and Sheriff’s Departments have taken turns ringing the Salvation Army kettle bells. Each department has a specially painted kettle. From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, numerous first responders are expected to stop by and volunteer their time.

“It’s just a friendly competition between three departments,” said Brian Oliver, a chaplain for the Muscatine Police Department. “We’re just trying to see who can raise the most money out of the three of us, and of course it’s all for the benefit of the Salvation Army and their program.”

The winning department will receive a traveling trophy.

Oliver said the contest builds morale, and gets officers out in the community.

Fire department member Bud Ash and his wife Crystal were not only ringing the bell, but handing out plastic fire fighter helmets to kids.

“My wife and I have done this every year anyhow, and my brother-in-law, Jerry Ewers, is the fire chief, and he said that this (competition) is something new they decided to do,” Ash said, “We’re just having some fun and trying to help a good cause.”

According to the Muscatine Salvation Army, the Red Kettle program is about $140,000 away from this year’s goal, with 10 days left. People don’t carry cash as often as they used to, officials have said, opting for cards or paying through apps instead.

“It’s tough for them, and it’s kind of a neat thing getting this (competition) going, so I hope it all works out,” Ash said.

“Just come on out and support the Salvation Army and their program,” said Oliver, “and of course our first responders are always glad to visit with people as they come up.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments