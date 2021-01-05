Muscatine, Fruitland fire departments respond to morning industrial fire at Progress Park

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, January 5, Muscatine Fire Department put out an early morning fire at Progress Park.

The fire was called in at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to the Muscatine Joint Communications Center, the fire was in the upper floor of Potter's Industries, Inc., an industrial recycling building.

About 18 fire fighters from Muscatine and Fruitland fire departments responded. The Muscatine Police Department provided extra support.

The building was evacuated before the fire fighters arrived. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Crews could see heavy smoke coming from the building and extensive ice buildup from last week’s storm.

“Down (at Progress Park), they — like a lot of places — have a lot of ice built up,” Assistant Chief Mike Hartman said. “At 5:30 this morning, it was really cold and slippery, so it made it more of a challenge for the crews that were operating on the outside.”

Hartman said he was relieved that no fire fighters slipped or injured themselves during the the efforts. “Any time you start flowing water, you have water on top of ice, but thankfully everybody did great with that.”