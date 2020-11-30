Muscatine girl becomes first female Eagle Scout in the area

MUSCATINE – In scouting, only between 4 and 8 percent of scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout before they turn 18. Not only has she become one of the noteworthy few who have earned this rank, but Muscatine resident Isabelle “Zuzu” Hartman is also the first female scout from the Quad-City area to earn this rank.
“I’m very proud of myself, and I’m also very thankful,” Zuzu said. “I’ve had lots of people who have helped support me along my way. The community that I’ve made within scouting is something I’m very thankful for.”
In February 2019, the Boy Scouts of America, now called Scouts BSA, made the decision to open their program up to both boys and girls. Being familiar with the program and already having an interest in the skills and activities it offers, Zuzu took the opportunity to not only join, but strive for the highest ranking.
“My dad is an Eagle Scout, and I wanted to live up to what he did,” she explained. “But I also wanted the challenge of reaching that rank. It’s such a big accomplishment that I just really wanted to achieve that for myself.”
Her father, Mike Hartman, scoutmaster for Zuzu’s all-girl troop, said he has enjoyed seeing his daughter enjoy the scouting program as she worked toward her goals.
“Zuzu has been able to make many friends throughout the whole QC area, has developed a wonderful ability to lead and inspire, has honed her character, and has found a place where she is always comfortable and feels welcome,” Mike said. “I’m very proud of my Eagle Scout, and will be proud of every Eagle Scout after. It is an amazing accomplishment and well-earned.”
While becoming an Eagle Scout is a challenge for any scout, due to her already being 16 years old when she joined the program, Zuzu only had 18 months to reach the rank before aging out of the program, but she was up for the challenge.
“It was definitely sometimes stressful,” she said. “It just seemed like I had so much stuff to do. But I would just take a deep breath and think about everything I was able to do because of the opportunities I’ve been given, and thinking all of the awesome memories I’ve made throughout scouting really helps me calm down. And so, I focused more on that than the amount of work I had to do.”
Some of these memories included a two-week “epic adventure” involving 50 miles of hiking and canoeing, participating in leadership training, scout camp, making a dozen bat houses as part of her Eagle Scout community project and distributing them to Port Louisa, Louisa County Conservation and the Muscatine community.
“I had a different project in mind originally, but I couldn’t do it because it involved too many people during the pandemic, so I was kind of thinking about what I could do instead.” When someone reached out to her troop asking if there was anyone that could help make some bat houses, Zuzu decided to make that her new project.
Having already aged out of the scouting program, Zuzu is now an assistant scoutmaster for her troop. She hopes to find a new troop to help lead when she moves for college, and would like to one day become a full scoutmaster. She also plans to still be involved with the Order of the Arrow, which is a scout honor society.
“Scouting has really changed my life,” Zuzu said.
She encouraged Scouts to strive for the Eagle.
“And if you aren’t sure if you can get it done, focus more on making memories. Getting Eagle is very good accomplishment, but the scout’s program is so valuable, and just creating memories with everyone around you is just as life-changing as becoming an Eagle Scout.”
Mike agreed with these sentiments. “Just because a scout turns 18 doesn’t mean they have to stop helping others in scouts,” he said, “It’s important to remember that the rank is not an end point in life, and it is also important that the experiences learned and development made while attaining the rank are recognized as well as the actual patch or medal itself.”
