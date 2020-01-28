MUSCATINE — The Muscatine health officials say there will be no risk of Coronavirus at Thursday's Chinese Lunar New Year concerts.
The Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, the Little Ants Kunqu Opera Art Troupe, and the Zhejiang Shaoju Opera Theater is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Muscatine High School auditorium, 2705 Cedar St.
“We want to inform our Muscatine County area that neither of the performance groups currently traveling to the United States traveled from the areas in China most affected by the virus,” said Christy Roby Williams, director of public health at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine. “The performers coming to Muscatine are traveling from the Shanghai and Zhejiang Province.”
There have been 300 cases of Coronavirus identified in China, as well as some imported cases reported in Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Chicago-area and Washington state. According to media reports, 106 people have died.
Though it is currently unclear how easily the virus spreads, some links to large seafood and animal markets suggest that it spreads animal-to-person, with the growing number of patents who haven’t visited these markets suggesting limited person-to-person spread.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 2 Travel Warning for Hubei Province in China, which includes Wuhan, the original starting point of the outbreak. Hubei province is on lock down to help lessen the spread.
Williams said there are cases outside of China, but the risk of contracting the Coronavirus is low for the general population. CDC has mechanisms in place for the safety of those exiting China or entering the U.S., she said.
“No additional precautions are recommended at this time beyond the simple daily hygienic precautions that everyone should always take.”
Williams said Muscatine still faces a risk of the flu, and recommends a flu vaccine for those who have not had one. She also recommended the usual everyday flu preventative actions, such as hand-washing.
