Muscatine High School announces two-week switch to virtual learning module

MUSCATINE – On Monday afternoon, a decision was unanimously made by Muscatine School Board to temporarily switch to a virtual learning model.

Starting Wednesday, November 11, all Muscatine High School students will attend class remotely for two weeks and returning on Mon., Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break.

According to a press release sent out by Director of Communications and Community Engagement Tony Loconsole, this decision was made based on both the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate throughout Muscatine County and the absenteeism rate and staff levels at MHS.

As of Nov. 9, MHS has reported four staff members and 19 students tested positive for the virus, according to the district COVID-19 dashboard, found on its Return to Learn website.

Other students and staff members are quarantining after direct interactions with someone who tested positive.

“The safety of all Muscatine students and staff will always be our top priority," Muscatine School Board President Tammi Drawbaugh said in a news release. "As a school board, we anticipated this could happen when we resumed school this fall… We know this decision will impact many families, but for the health of our students and staff, this is the right decision to make.”