Muscatine High School brings Spongebob Squarepants to the stage in "The Spongebob Musical" on April 22 - 24

“(Smith) is very versatile, and I think it’s great for him to have this opportunity to branch out to a character who’s always positive and isn’t really worried about thinking things through,” she said. “So it’s a way for him to stretch a different side of his acting skills.”

Ana Poffenbaugh, who was previously his sister in last fall’s play, “Leaving Iowa," will be Sandy the Squirrel, while freshman John Awbrey is Squidward Tentacles. “He’s only a freshman, but he just has this fantastic ability to find that voice, and he’s also very flexible, which fits very well for the character’s physical style.”

Gabe Salazar is Patrick Star, Lars Scholze is Mr. Krabs, CJ Gibson is the evil Plankton, and Meagan Grey plays his computer wife, Karen. “It’s based on a cartoon, but they’re all still able to humanize them just enough,” Mauck said.

The sets were an opportunity to think out of the box such as having the pit orchestra on stage sitting on risers designed to look like a coral reef.

“We can’t do what Broadway did, but we can still do something cool,” she said. “Because it’s a cartoon, we can be more creative. It doesn’t feel like a cheesy set-piece, it’s more like ‘oh, that makes sense as a design idea.’ I really love that about this show.”