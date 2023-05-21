In addition to the Class of 2023, Muscatine High School Principal Terry Hogenson is also leaving at the end of the school year.
DAVID HOTLE
Members of the Muscatine School Board presented diplomas to the Class of 2023 during commencement Sunday.
Graduate Giselle Murillo shows the sash she made to wear during Muscatine High School graduation. She said the sash honored her heritage and her parents, and that she would be the first generation to go to college.
DAVID HOTLE
Muscatine High School graduates Ryle McFarland, Madeline McNelly, Malena Medrano, and Taya Melendez prepare for commencement Sunday.
DAVID HOTLE
Muscatine High School graduates Ella Christopher and Ericka Morel wait to move with their class to receive their diplomas.
DAVID HOTLE
Friends Marie Morton, Katelyn Hopkins, Delaney Hagens, and Kelsey Heath, congratulate high school graduate Brooklyn Muse.
DAVID HOTLE
Muscatine High School graduate Salim Figueroa shows the design on the cap of her cap and gown.
DAVID HOTLE
Diplomas are set neatly at the point on the stage where students will be awarded them. About 361 students graduated Sunday with the Class of 2023.
Muscatine High School graduation commencement was held differently this year, as the class lined up on both sides of the stadium and walked to their seats as a group because that is how the class wishes to be remembered - as a group.
DAVID HOTLE
Graduates Alex Iosbaker, Jared Lopez, Orlando Lopez, and Tyler Lucas Get ready to walk to the center of the high school stadium.
Graduate Giselle Murillo shows the sash she made to wear during Muscatine High School graduation. She said the sash honored her heritage and her parents, and that she would be the first generation to go to college.
Muscatine High School graduation commencement was held differently this year, as the class lined up on both sides of the stadium and walked to their seats as a group because that is how the class wishes to be remembered - as a group.