Muscatine High School releases plans for grades, prom, graduation

MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School Principal Terry Hogenson released a plan Thursday about grades, prom and graduation.
“As each day goes by, our path to the end of the school year becomes more clear,” Hogenson said, “Since the beginning of the shutdown, all the schools in Muscatine have tried to find a way to bring as much normal as possible into student lives. ... While it’s been a challenge, we’ve stayed focused, positive and encouraged.”
While there have been rumors that MHS students will pass because of the year being cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogenson said that isn’t the case.
“Only students that have enough credits to pass (which is 25) will graduate.” However, in terms of passing a class, MHS students will have a few options.
Students can accept the grade they would have received March 12 as their final grade, by logging into PowerSchool before May 22. All students must do that, not just seniors. If they are unhappy with that grade, students can try to improve their winter/spring semester grades by turning in incomplete or missing work before May 22.
However, if a student’s grade is currently a D and they are unable to improve it, they can take the class pass/fail. A “pass” grade won’t affect a student’s GPA and Regent Schools, such as Iowa, Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa, have agreed to not hold “pass” grades against students, though certain programs may require taking a class over if there isn’t a grade associated with it at the high school level. Students must also use PowerSchool to indicate whether they will choose this option.
Prom and graduation are looking at tentative late June dates, though graduation may move to July. The school hopes to confirm whether or not prom is happening by mid-May.
As for graduation, if large gatherings are allowed by early July at the latest, the event would likely be held in the evening at the school’s football stadium to allow for more open space. It would also likely be restricted to immediate families. Should the state still forbid large gatherings in the summer, the event might get canceled.
“We are hopeful that MHS prom and graduation will be held,” Hogerson said. “We believe that it will provide our students with moments of normal in an atypical world. But, we aren’t going to dwell on what might not happen when we can focus on what might happen. One direction doesn’t provide energy, and the other way of thinking does.”
“I have great confidence that the Class of 2020 will move on to the next phase of their lives in a positive manner,” Superintendent Jerry Riibe said. While he acknowledged how unusual this past third of the school year has been, Riibe encouraged MHS seniors to focus on the things that have remained stable and acknowledge their capacity to look past short-term disappointments in order to see the opportunities ahead of them.
“Our students, as well as the entire Muscatine community, will come through this time with a deeper appreciation of the things that really matter,” Riibe said. “The Class of 2020 is a great example of being Muskie Strong.”
Hogenson also reminds MHS students:
- that they have the option to take AP assessments online in their homes. Scholarships for students are currently being reviewed and will be announced via newspaper, social media, the school website and streaming.
- they will not be allowed to go into the MHS building to pick up personal items until social restrictions have been reduced. Those who wish to make a request for a personal item of significance to be returned can email a building administrator, who will then determine whether or not the item can be returned before the restrictions lift.
- those who still have a year or more of high school left are encouraged to stay hopeful during a strange and unexpected moment in their lives.
“The school will come back into view and the routines of life will reestablish themselves,” Riibe said. “Know that your teachers care about you and are looking forward to seeing you again, and that we are planning for a better tomorrow.”
