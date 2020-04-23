Muscatine High School releases plans for grades, prom, graduation

Prom and graduation are looking at tentative late June dates, though graduation may move to July. The school hopes to confirm whether or not prom is happening by mid-May.

As for graduation, if large gatherings are allowed by early July at the latest, the event would likely be held in the evening at the school’s football stadium to allow for more open space. It would also likely be restricted to immediate families. Should the state still forbid large gatherings in the summer, the event might get canceled.

“We are hopeful that MHS prom and graduation will be held,” Hogerson said. “We believe that it will provide our students with moments of normal in an atypical world. But, we aren’t going to dwell on what might not happen when we can focus on what might happen. One direction doesn’t provide energy, and the other way of thinking does.”

“I have great confidence that the Class of 2020 will move on to the next phase of their lives in a positive manner,” Superintendent Jerry Riibe said. While he acknowledged how unusual this past third of the school year has been, Riibe encouraged MHS seniors to focus on the things that have remained stable and acknowledge their capacity to look past short-term disappointments in order to see the opportunities ahead of them.