Muscatine High School reports one positive case of COVID-19, classes continue

MUSCATINE — On Wednesday, Sept. 2, a little over a week since the first day of school, Muscatine High School reported a student has tested postive for COVID-19.

In a letter to MHS parents, district officials said they could not reveal the student's name for privacy reasons, but the student had only been at the high school for one day. Officials said there has been minimal contact with other students and masks had been worn, so the Muscatine County Public Health advised there's no need to quarantine additional people.

The school nurse has been in contact with the staff and students who may have been near the student.

Classes at MHS are continuing as usual, with no other cases reported at this time.

This announcement comes a few days after another positive case in the district was reported, a staff member at Susan Clark Junior High School.

The letter, signed by MHS Principal Terry Hogenson and Superintendent Clint Christopher, emphasized MCSD schools will continue following the COVID-19 related procedures and guidelines that have been put in place.

This includes requiring face masks, having an extra focus on hand hygiene and sanitizing, and social distancing students and staff as much as possible. Furthermore, the Muscatine Community School District asks that residents remain calm and are empathetic and respectful to those affected by the virus.

