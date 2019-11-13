MUSCATINE - On Tues, Nov. 12, Muscatine High School had its annual Mr. Muscatine pageant. Mr. Muscatine is a senior-male students only pageant for charity that has been at MHS for years now.
The event is also part of the MHS Hunger Drive, which consists of several different events throughout November and December that raise money and canned goods for the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA).
“This year we have six contestants that are vying for the title, one more than last year,” said Sarah Walsh, one of the teachers that helped organize the event, “It’s similar to a real pageant, except this one is a lot more laid back and not as serious.”
This year at Mr. Muscatine, the rounds consisted of formal wear with a personal powerpoint presentation; talent; a Tik Tok round where the contestants impersonate a famous Tik Tok-er and do a dance from the popular app; a Jeopardy-style trivia round; a round where the contestants act out a scene from a movie or TV show; and finally a personal questionnaire. The contestants also rehearse and perform a group dance to open and close the pageant. The scores of each contestant combined with the money they raised during the competition, along with audience votes, all help determine which senior is awarded Mr. Muscatine.
“It’s just a fun and funny, laid back performance,” Walsh continued, “They’re all really good guys and they’ve done a great job preparing for it. They’re really good sports about the whole event.”
Seniors Takpor Tiah, Cedric Castio, Joaquin Bobae (who also won Homecoming King this year), Gage Minder, Dawson Sweat and Brooks Mathis all competed in the pageant. When asked what they thought of the event, all of them agreed that they had been having a good time.
“I enjoy hanging out with these guys and having fun while also being able to raise money for charity,” said Bobae.
Contestants Sweat and Minder both agreed that learning the opening and closing dance was their favorite part of the experience. “It was fun trying to figure it out,” shared Minder, “It was chaotic, but we did it.”
As for Sweat, he said that he was inspired by his fellow contestants to join. “Knowing that they all signed up, I was just like ‘Okay, I have to do it now’.” His other favorite part of the pageant was the Tik Tok portion.
Bobae and Castio on the other hand agreed that the talent portion of the competition was their favorite. “I get to show off a skill I’m usually not able to, which is basketball, ‘cause usually I’m a wrestler,” explained Castio. He also added that he was inspired by his family to enter the pageant. “My uncle won it last year, so I just wanted to keep it in the family.”
“I think that just being the nature of senior year,” answered Mathis when asked why he entered the pageant, “I figured I’d lend my hand in a couple new things.”
He also said that his favorite part of the pageant was the movie and TV show performance, because he enjoyed being able to act out a scene from one of his favorite movies, ‘Stepbrothers’.
In contrast, Tiah said he enjoyed the personal slideshow portion the most, though added that he felt the show was a bit too censored. Tiah did a comedy act for his talent, and while he did need to be reminded to watch his language by the pageant hosts, his routine earned big laughs from the audience. The judges however gave him 3’s, saying that his story while funny just took too long.
Still, Tiah redeemed himself in the Movie and TV round with a spot on impersonation of Spongebob Squarepants that earned him all 5’s. In the end, once all the scores, votes and earnings were tallied, Takpor Tiah was crowned Mr. Muscatine. While the title itself is arbitrary, Tiah did win a free tux rental along with free prom tickets. While surprised by his win, Tiah said that it felt good. “It’s my last year so it means a lot. Thank you.”
His fellow contestants also earned free prom tickets and were awarded minor titles such as Mr. MVP (which went to Gage Minder), Mr. Reality TV (Brooks Mathis), Mr. Talent (Joaquin Bobae), Mr. Congeniality (Dawson Sweat) and Mr. Clout (Cedric Castio). Considering that the event managed to raise $600 for MCSA, it’s very easy to call all six of these MHS seniors winners.
