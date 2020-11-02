Muscatine High School staff has another positive COVID-19 case, several more quarantined

MUSCATINE —A member of Muscatine High School’s staff has tested positive for COVID-1 and several other staff will quarantine.

In a letter to families, Muscatine Community School District and Superintendent Clint Christopher said the staff member contracted the virus outside of school and had followed the face covering guidelines in place at school.

During a meeting the person attended before receiving a positive test, group members were permitted to take off their face coverings because they were seated more than 6 feet apart.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine County of Public Health advised all staff at the meeting quarantine for 14 days as a precaution. No students will quarantine because the staffer wore a mask when with students.

Director of Communications Tony Loconsole said no further details would be announced because of HIPPA guidelines.

All classes will continue in-person, with accommodations made so anyone on quarantine can continue to work virtually.

The district’s Muskie Return to Learn website COVID-19 Dashboard lists the current statistics.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.