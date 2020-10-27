Muscatine High School student helps bring speech and debate to middle school students

MUSCATINE — Many students find a passion for something in their high school years through a club or a team.
One Muscatine High School student is working to bring her passion for speech and debate to underclassmen, giving them a chance to discover it for themselves before they leave middle school.
Hannah Pautz is a member of the MHS’ Speech and Debate team. “I joined the high school speech and debate team after one of my friends had dragged me to a practice.”
While not originally interested in the team, Pautz discovered a love for public speaking. “Whether it was memorizing and acting out a scripted piece or participating in a congressional debate, I found thinking on my feet a fun challenge,” she said.
Around this time, Pautz’ older brother was accepted as an Uncommon Student through the Herbert Hoover scholarship program.
The Herbert Hoover Uncommon Student Award honors up to 15 Iowa high school juniors who propose and then accomplish a project of their own choosing and design. Each student is awarded $1,500 for completing their project, with three students given $10,000 scholarships after a judging process.
Pautz decided to apply for the program with a plan for a middle school Speech and Debate team. She thought of the idea during her junior year of high school, a year that the high school team shrunk from 11 members to only four.
“I wanted to create the Jr. High Speech and Debate team to teach students the vital skills of effective communication,” she said. “I saw that my own club was waning and with it the value of public speaking.”
Pautz talked with experienced coaches and team leaders across many different clubs to learn how to run a pilot of the middle school program. The pilot was a success, and the program began with Pautz helping lead it.
“The process has been a long but rewarding one,” she said. Currently, the middle school team is in full swing, holding three practices a week. Pautz has students willing to take over as the main leader after she graduates, assuring that the middle school team continues after she’s gone.
“My hope for the middle schoolers on the team is that they gain confidence in their public speaking skills,” Pautz said.
