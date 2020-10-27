Muscatine High School student helps bring speech and debate to middle school students

MUSCATINE — Many students find a passion for something in their high school years through a club or a team.

One Muscatine High School student is working to bring her passion for speech and debate to underclassmen, giving them a chance to discover it for themselves before they leave middle school.

Hannah Pautz is a member of the MHS’ Speech and Debate team. “I joined the high school speech and debate team after one of my friends had dragged me to a practice.”

While not originally interested in the team, Pautz discovered a love for public speaking. “Whether it was memorizing and acting out a scripted piece or participating in a congressional debate, I found thinking on my feet a fun challenge,” she said.

Around this time, Pautz’ older brother was accepted as an Uncommon Student through the Herbert Hoover scholarship program.

The Herbert Hoover Uncommon Student Award honors up to 15 Iowa high school juniors who propose and then accomplish a project of their own choosing and design. Each student is awarded $1,500 for completing their project, with three students given $10,000 scholarships after a judging process.