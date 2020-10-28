Muscatine High School to begin second phase of stadium improvements next spring

“That makes it extremely hard to bounce back, after that type of usage or that type of situation,” he said. “It became a priority for us that in order to really improve our stadium and make it comparable to other stadiums where we play, we felt it was the right move for us.”

The school is also looking to eventually replace the stadium’s current score board with a new video board. It is expected that this last renovation will also be funded through private fundraising efforts just as the turf field was, while the school district will commit funding for the other parts of this project.

“I think that, with this grant from the Carver Charitable Trust, it will really show people that yes, this project is moving forward and we’re going to be able to do great things,” Ulses said. “When they can see that it’s not just talk, that makes it easier for people to contribute to fundraising. We’re excited that the grant will be a great lead in and help people donate towards the new scoreboard."

This second stage comes a few months after the first of these renovations was completed. In summer 2020, the stadium received a new entryway as well as a new concessions stand complex, complete with new restrooms and team room.