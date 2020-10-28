Muscatine High School to begin second phase of stadium improvements next spring

MUSCATINE — While residents are only now getting to enjoy the renovations at Muscatine High School’s football stadium, those new additions were just the beginning.
After receiving a $1 million grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, MHS has announced the start of the second phase of the project.
“Our full project has many parts, and (the turf field) was one of the components that we were working to privately fundraise for,” MHS Athletic Director Tom Ulses said. “We are extremely grateful to the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust for this extremely generous grant to us, and we’re really excited as well about the possibilities of completely renovating our stadium.”
The second phase of the project will include installing an artificial turf field at the stadium as well as new bleachers, a new press box, resurfacing the track around the field, and installing new long jumping pits.
Changing the field to turf should help it stand up to the constant use during the fall.
“We have such a high usage rate for our stadium field,” Ulses said. “We’ll hold football games from 3rd grade to varsity high school there. Typically in a year without a pandemic, we’ll also have one or two marching band competitions there.”
Along with the additional usage, Ulses also noted the risks of dealing with a natural field, such as unexpected weather damage and how easily a natural field can be torn up.
“That makes it extremely hard to bounce back, after that type of usage or that type of situation,” he said. “It became a priority for us that in order to really improve our stadium and make it comparable to other stadiums where we play, we felt it was the right move for us.”
The school is also looking to eventually replace the stadium’s current score board with a new video board. It is expected that this last renovation will also be funded through private fundraising efforts just as the turf field was, while the school district will commit funding for the other parts of this project.
“I think that, with this grant from the Carver Charitable Trust, it will really show people that yes, this project is moving forward and we’re going to be able to do great things,” Ulses said. “When they can see that it’s not just talk, that makes it easier for people to contribute to fundraising. We’re excited that the grant will be a great lead in and help people donate towards the new scoreboard."
This second stage comes a few months after the first of these renovations was completed. In summer 2020, the stadium received a new entryway as well as a new concessions stand complex, complete with new restrooms and team room.
“I would say that, even though we had a limited amount of games this fall, the new entryway, the new building, the new lighting and all of those aspects have really provided an exciting new feel to the stadium and had a positive impact for us,” Ulses said. “Once it got dark in the evening, (the new lighting) was bright and easy to see and it just provided a whole new feel into our stadium.”
The construction work on these new refurbishments are expected to begin in May 2021 and last until late August.
“Our goal during this next month and a half is to line up all the parts of the process and do everything that we will need to in order to have a lot of construction work going on next summer,” Ulses said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but we’ve got the initial steps of what we’re trying to do all in place.”
