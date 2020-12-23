Muscatine holds virtual Shop with a Cop, granting over 60 kids a virtual shopping trip

MUSCATINE — Shop with a Cop is an annual tradition in Muscatine, and for the kids it benefits, the event becomes something for them to look forward to every year.
Not even a pandemic could stop the Muscatine Police Department from helping kids get presents for themselves and their families, though there were some changes.
“We still wanted to make sure the event happened, which is why we wanted to do a virtual event,” Officer Whitni Pena said.
This year, 65 kids from throughout Muscatine were part of the event.
Each of the kids who participated in this year’s Shop with a Cop event was nominated through their schools. Once the police department had a list of students, they sent out detailed instructions on how to create their virtual shopping list on Walmart.com.
“After the lists were created, Walmart graciously volunteered to shop for all the presents for the kids,” Pena said.
While the shopping part can often be the most exciting part of the event, giving kids time to interact with the law enforcement who were helping them shop, not being able to do so in-person this year didn’t do much to deter the fun.
Earlier this month, Pena spoke about how despite being unsure how the kids would take to the virtual feel of the event, they had gotten positive feedback from both them and their families, with no major complications reported.
Once all of the presents were picked out and picked up, the Muscatine Police Department placed them all in large Santa sacks.
“We offered three nights where parents could bring their child to pick up the presents,” Pena said.
Originally, the department had planned on delivering their presents in-person. Police Chief Brett Talkington, however, became concerned that this wouldn’t be as safe, so it was changed to a pick-up.
“The event overall was very successful, and was something we felt needed to happen due to COVID-19,” Pena said, sharing the same sentiments as Chief Dave Clark from the Wilton Police Department, which recently had its own Shop with a Cop event.
For law enforcement and kids alike, events bring joy and holiday cheer, whether in-person or through virtual means.