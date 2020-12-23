Muscatine holds virtual Shop with a Cop, granting over 60 kids a virtual shopping trip

MUSCATINE — Shop with a Cop is an annual tradition in Muscatine, and for the kids it benefits, the event becomes something for them to look forward to every year.

Not even a pandemic could stop the Muscatine Police Department from helping kids get presents for themselves and their families, though there were some changes.

“We still wanted to make sure the event happened, which is why we wanted to do a virtual event,” Officer Whitni Pena said.

This year, 65 kids from throughout Muscatine were part of the event.

Each of the kids who participated in this year’s Shop with a Cop event was nominated through their schools. Once the police department had a list of students, they sent out detailed instructions on how to create their virtual shopping list on Walmart.com.

“After the lists were created, Walmart graciously volunteered to shop for all the presents for the kids,” Pena said.

While the shopping part can often be the most exciting part of the event, giving kids time to interact with the law enforcement who were helping them shop, not being able to do so in-person this year didn’t do much to deter the fun.