Muscatine Humane Society to sell gourmet apples for the 16th year

MUSCATINE – For the Muscatine Humane Shelter, February is not only the time for love, but a time for apples.
Through February 5, the Humane Society will sell pre-orders for its gourmet double-dipped apples, which can be picked up at the shelter Feb. 8 to Feb. 12. They will be available for purchase at Hy-Vee from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Volunteers will also be at Fareway, selling apples beginning Feb. 5.
For 16 years, shelter staff have sold apples as a way to raise money for the shelter.
“A friend of mine who runs the shelter in Sioux City started the apple project, and it was so successful that he told other shelters about it,” Director Chris McGinnis said.
Because they aren't in direct competition with each other, the Humane Society began their own apple project in December 2005, just in time for Christmas. In their first year, McGinnis said that they sold 500 apples.
“It was so successful that in 2006, we made 800 for Valentine’s Day,” she said. “We have a full kitchen in the Canine Activity Center of Muscatine, which is next door to the main shelter building.”
The apples are covered with caramel and milk chocolate with a white and dark chocolate drizzle with either a toffee crunch topping or sprinkles, and cost $17. They are packaged in cellophane, ribbon, making them a Valentine’s Day gift idea.
McGinnis said they will make 1,300 gourmet apples, 200 less than last year. If they sell out, they will make $22,100.
Money for the shelter’s animals is all the more important this year.
“In 2020, we were unable to do our other big fundraiser, Kash for Kritters,” McGinnis said. “Normally during that week, we adopt out about 30 animals and make $10,000 in change donations.”
COVID-19 concerns prevented the shelter from holding this annual event, and it may not proceed in 2021 either.
“So the apple project has to be done to help with our fundraising goals," she said.
As always, 100% of the proceeds go to the shelter to help with veterinary care costs, medicines and other special needs for animals.
To get a gourmet apple pre-order form, visit the Muscatine Humane Society’s Facebook page.