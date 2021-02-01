Muscatine Humane Society to sell gourmet apples for the 16th year

MUSCATINE – For the Muscatine Humane Shelter, February is not only the time for love, but a time for apples.

Through February 5, the Humane Society will sell pre-orders for its gourmet double-dipped apples, which can be picked up at the shelter Feb. 8 to Feb. 12. They will be available for purchase at Hy-Vee from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Volunteers will also be at Fareway, selling apples beginning Feb. 5.

For 16 years, shelter staff have sold apples as a way to raise money for the shelter.

“A friend of mine who runs the shelter in Sioux City started the apple project, and it was so successful that he told other shelters about it,” Director Chris McGinnis said.

Because they aren't in direct competition with each other, the Humane Society began their own apple project in December 2005, just in time for Christmas. In their first year, McGinnis said that they sold 500 apples.

“It was so successful that in 2006, we made 800 for Valentine’s Day,” she said. “We have a full kitchen in the Canine Activity Center of Muscatine, which is next door to the main shelter building.”

