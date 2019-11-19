MUSCATINE — Hy-Vee will offer free A1C screenings from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
The store is located at 2400 2nd Ave., Muscatine. The screenings will be in the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles, in the Hy-Vee parking lot.
The store's registered dietitian, Kara Zigament, will conduct a simple blood test, and review the results with clients. There’s no appointment necessary, no insurance required, and no need to fast beforehand.
Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test for people living with diabetes. It is used to manage their blood glucose levels, and provides information about average levels of blood glucose over a 2-3 month period.
“People who have diabetes or pre-diabetes like to check their glucose levels every three to six months just to see how they’re doing, and then if you have concerns or family history with diabetes and you’d just like to see how you’re doing, the test is good for that too,” Zigament said. “The test gives you an idea if your A1C is in the normal range, the pre-diabetic range, or in the diabetic range.”
Everyone is welcome. The process takes about 10 minutes, and Zigament will also be able to help customers review options and offer resources for nutritional education.
“It’s like a mini-consultation, and hopefully we can answer their questions or get them to individuals that can help them.”
“I think it’s an awesome thing because some insurance might not cover A1C screenings every three months, and here’s an opportunity where it’s free of charge and where you’ll also have other resources available to you while you’re getting tested,” said Zigament, “I just think it’s a great opportunity for anyone to take advantage of.”
