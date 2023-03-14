MUSCATINE — When Greg Harper checked his Facebook feed Monday morning, he was happy to learn that Muscatine will be the final meeting town on July 29 during the 50th running of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

Harper, the owner of Harper’s Cycling and Fitness and a longtime RAGBRAI mechanic, is one of only three people to have ridden at least part of RAGBRAI since the ride first began in 1973. His father, the late Charlie Harper, was honored with a day named for him during the 2022 RAGBRAI. While the Harper family had hoped Muscatine could be an overnight stop, Harper said he understands why the route was set up as it was.

“For RAGBRAI to come through Muscatine, especially on RAGBRAI 50, having a business here in town, it is an amazing thing and I am excited to have RAGBRAI come through Muscatine,” Harper said. “We can show off Muscatine and be part of the 50th. It is an exciting announcement, and I am happy and excited for Muscatine and for my family and all of RAGBRAI.”

He commented the RAGBRAI route through Muscatine and into Davenport is a route usually reserved for a car. Muscatine will be the starting point for the last leg of the journey, as riders will follow the Mississippi River into Davenport along Highway 22.

This year’s running of RAGBRAI will happen July 22-29. Overnight towns are Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville and the finish line in Davenport. The 50th running of RAGBRAI closely mirrors the first RAGBRAI held in 1973. The route will span 500 miles and 16,549 feet of climb, making it the the sixth-longest and the sixth-steepest RAGBRAI. In addition to Muscatine, other pass thru towns between Coralville and Davenport include West Liberty, Montpelier and Buffalo.

With the 2023 run being the golden anniversary, considerably more bicyclists than the average 20,000 are expected. RAGBRAI organizer hope to break the Guinness world record for the largest single-day parade of bikes. The Ames to Des Moines leg is expected to draw 100,000 people. Riders can register until May 15 or they can register at the RAGBRAI Bike Expo in Sioux City on July 22 before the ride begins.

RAGBRAI last visited Muscatine in 2016, when it was the end point for the event. The ride has also come to Muscatine in 2006, 2001, 1995, 1986, and 1976.

Mayor Brad Bark, also the director of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, explained a meeting town is the last area people can be picked up from before riding to the end spot in Davenport. He said riders would be able to dip their tires in the Mississippi along the Muscatine riverfront, although he recommends they travel the remaining 29 miles into Davenport.

“This is the last area people can be picked up from, so you will see buses on the riverfront, medical personnel, merchandise,” he said. “If people do not want to go on to Davenport they can stop here, pick up their bikes and head home. I know there is an extra incentive if they do go into Davenport.”

He said to be chosen to participate in the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI is “huge.” Bark hopes when the riders come into Muscatine they will be greeted with streets lined with cheering people. He said the last Saturday in July will be a great time for people to support the route.

The route that the bicyclists will travel through Muscatine has yet to be determined. Bark said, with the announcement of the full RAGBRAI route being made Monday, the next step for Muscatine will be to get the team of organizers together. An organizational meeting is expected to be held within in the next week. Bark also said he has to attend a RAGBRAI meeting in Des Moines on April 1.

Bark hopes the RAGBRAI riders will be impressed with Muscatine. He hopes Muscatine can be the end stop for the 2024 RAGBRAI and thinks a great way to do it would be to make it a memorable town for the riders.

“We are going to be on top of our game for sure,” he said.

People interested in volunteering to help during the event can call the chamber office.