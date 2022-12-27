Muscatine Journal Jan. 2 edition digital only

Because of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, edition of the Muscatine Journal will be delivered in its e-edition only. It can be viewed at https://muscatinejournal.com/eedition/. All subscriptions include digital access.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Quad City Times will be delivered as usual. The Muscatine Journal office will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, edition will be delivered as usual.

For information on a subscription or digital access only, go online to https://muscatinejournal.com/forms/subscription_saleprice/.

Continue submitting news in the New Year by emailing david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com or calling (563) 262-0545.