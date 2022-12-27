 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Muscatine Journal Jan. 2 edition digital only

  • Updated
  • 0
Muscatine Journal logo

Because of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, edition of the Muscatine Journal will be delivered in its e-edition only. It can be viewed at https://muscatinejournal.com/eedition/. All subscriptions include digital access.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Quad City Times will be delivered as usual. The Muscatine Journal office will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, edition will be delivered as usual.

For information on a subscription or digital access only, go online to https://muscatinejournal.com/forms/subscription_saleprice/.

Continue submitting news in the New Year by emailing david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com or calling (563) 262-0545. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search continues for Bishop

Search continues for Bishop

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information regarding the search for Michael Steven Bishop Jr., who was r…

Police asks for public's help

Police asks for public's help

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects who are believed to have passed counterfeit $100 bills.

Jersey Mike's opens in Muscatine

Jersey Mike's opens in Muscatine

On the day of the open house when the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting for the new Jersey Mike’s Subs …

Muscatine battens down for storm

Muscatine battens down for storm

MUSCATINE — A winter storm is projected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the area later this week. While the City of Muscatine prepared fo…

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor’s note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News