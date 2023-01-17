 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine K9 Dexter receives armor

Muscatine K9 Dexter receives armor

Muscatine Police Department K9 Dexter has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois, and is embroidered with the sentiment "Born to love — trained to serve — loyal always." Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283 and weighs about 5 pounds. It comes with a five-year warranty. 

