Muscatine Police Department K9 Dexter has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill. and is embroidered with the sentiment "Born to love - trained to serve - loyal always." Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283 and weighs about 5 lbs. It comes with a five-year warranty.
Muscatine K9 Dexter receives armor
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Muscatine Fire Department was called around noon to reports of a fire in a residence in the 900 block of East Ninth Street. Muscatine Fire…
Last week, the city of West Liberty began handing out utility relief checks to residents that qualified in order to help ease any financial struggles they might have taken on during the pandemic.
There will be no official decision Thursday evening, but during its monthly in-depth meeting the Muscatine City Council will discuss and give input on whether to add another roundabout to the city in the Carver Corner area.
One person was killed in a pre-dawn accident on Interstate 80 in Cedar County Saturday morning.
Two Muscatine residents were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 after a police K9 alerted on both of their vehicles during the serving of a search warrant.
the Muscatine County Housing Council officially announced its newest neighborhood revitalization project
Last November on the day after Thanksgiving, Cedar Closet, located on 324 Cedar Street in Downtown Wilton, officially opened for business.
Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) reports the Muscatine power grid weathered the winter storm over the Christmas holiday.
Taylor James Leyden, 30, of Riverside, was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.
During the Muscatine City Council’s monthly in-depth meeting, a new smart phone tool that will allow greater communications between the city and the community was rolled out