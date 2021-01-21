Muscatine League of Women Voters to give informational presentation on recycling

MUSCATINE — Although the City of Muscatine has focused on increasing recycling efforts, there are still some residents who may not know what exactly can be recycled and what can’t. A local group hopes to help clear these questions up.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., the Muscatine County League of Women Voters will host an informational program on recycling. The program, which will be pre-recorded, will air on Channel 5. It will be posted on YouTube afterward, and the League of Women Voters will post a link on their Facebook page once it is up.
Sandy Stanley, a member of the League as well as the organizer for this event, said this is something the League has wanted to do for a while now.
“(The League) has had a long-term investment in recycling in the state of Iowa and in Muscatine,” Stanley said, citing the League’s support of the Iowa Bottle Bill. “This really isn’t anything new to the League.”
While people may know them for focusing on voting and early voter registration, Stanley emphasized the group cares about a variety of other issues as well, including recycling and the environment.
“What we wanted to do with this program was educate people about what they can and can’t recycle in Muscatine and just give them more information in the hopes of increased recycling and increasing it appropriately,” she said, adding they had heard from residents and from their own members about the recycling guidelines.
Solid Waste Collections and Drainage Manager David Popp will also join the program to answer questions and provide further details regarding recycling materials that residents may be unsure about.
Popp will touch on the quality of the materials and how clean or undamaged it has to be in order to be accepted. “Somebody once told me that (the recyclables) had to be as if you could eat off them yourself, but David said that they just had to be rinsed off and mostly clean in order to be accepted. They don’t have to be sparkling clean,” Stanley said.
Overall, the group hopes the presentation will be information and helpful for residents, and will inspire them to increase their household’s recycling efforts.
In order to produce this and previous video presentations, the League worked with Musser Public Library. “The library’s been very helpful in terms of filming some of our programs,” Stanley said.
In a public statement, which will be included in the program, President Susan Johannsen said, “The League of Women Voters recognized the value of recycling years ago after studying solid waste disposal in their homes. Members had reached an agreement that solid waste should be regarded as a resource, and the League continues to support recycling efforts, waste reduction measures, and household hazardous waste collection programs. In Iowa, the League supports the Bottle Bill, to recycle and to keep our roadways clean.”