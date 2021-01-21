Muscatine League of Women Voters to give informational presentation on recycling

MUSCATINE — Although the City of Muscatine has focused on increasing recycling efforts, there are still some residents who may not know what exactly can be recycled and what can’t. A local group hopes to help clear these questions up.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., the Muscatine County League of Women Voters will host an informational program on recycling. The program, which will be pre-recorded, will air on Channel 5. It will be posted on YouTube afterward, and the League of Women Voters will post a link on their Facebook page once it is up.

Sandy Stanley, a member of the League as well as the organizer for this event, said this is something the League has wanted to do for a while now.

“(The League) has had a long-term investment in recycling in the state of Iowa and in Muscatine,” Stanley said, citing the League’s support of the Iowa Bottle Bill. “This really isn’t anything new to the League.”

While people may know them for focusing on voting and early voter registration, Stanley emphasized the group cares about a variety of other issues as well, including recycling and the environment.