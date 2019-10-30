MUSCATINE - The Child Advocacy Board Program in Muscatine has named a new Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer.
Anna Masengarb was sworn in by Judge Gary P. Strausser on Friday Oct. 25, at the Muscatine County Courthouse after completing mandatory background checks and training, making her an official CASA volunteer.
Masengarb was previously a CASA volunteer during her undergrad internship at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.
“I started to learn more about the foster care system and what the kids go through, along with the ways we can impact them and help them create future successes,” Masengarb said. “Ever since then, I have really loved being in CASA and being an advocate for kids in the foster care system.”
After moving back to Muscatine, Masengarb started her two month training process to get involved again. “One of the reasons why I love Muscatine is that we really focus not just on people who live at the top but we focus on everyone, and I think that’s really important,” Masengarb said. “Everyone makes this community go round, and it’s important to get involved and help the people who need it the most.”
Masengarb said she enjoys being there for the kids in need and being their eyes and ears, helping to ensure they can have a happy and comfortable future. Children may have an agent working with them, but they handle several other cases while a CASA focuses on one at a time.
“You are the one person that’s dealing with that specific case, so you really get to know what’s in the best interest of that child," she said. "You have the biggest involvement, and in a sense, you are the most important piece in that puzzle.”
There are 10 CASA volunteers in the Muscatine community. To become a volunteer, a person must be 19 years or older, pass a background check, commit to being a volunteer for at least a year, and complete the mandatory training as well as any future training classes assigned to them.
For more information, contact Nancy Manion at 563-323-3616 extension #2, or by email at nancy.manion@dia.iowa.gov.
