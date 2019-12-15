MUSCATINE — Muscatine Farmers Market had one of its biggest events of the year this weekend: The Handcrafted Christmas Craft Fair.
For four hours Saturday, craft fans and curious residents stopped by the Muscatine Mall to browse wares from around 75 different vendors, each promising handcrafted and unique gifts. It's the eighth year of this event.
“It is just so special,” said Jennifer Defosse, the head of the Muscatine Farmers Market. “I was always sad to see (the market) end in October, so I thought it would be really fun if we didn’t have to say goodbye until next May and we had a Christmas fair instead.”
Many residents seemed to share the same perspective; the usually fairly-empty mall was packed with people enjoying the fair.
“I think it’s really cool. The mall hasn’t been this busy since there were fountains here, and that was many years ago!” said Lori Shield, a first-time vendor.
Shield and her husband, Mike, were selling homemade art spotlighting Muscatine.
“Mike has been doing Muscatine-themed art for many many years just for our enjoyment, and I finally talked him into going out with it and making it available to the public and it’s just really taken off.”
Shield said the market is a neat way to build fellowship and support the community. “There really aren’t many opportunities in the wintertime especially to get together, but I think this is an awesome thing they’re doing here and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Randy Hahn, a longtime member, was selling his handcrafted wooden signs, plaques and toys.
“I’ve done it for 40 years. I made all kinds of stuff when I was younger, and then I started selling them," Hahn said.
Heather Dupuis and her mother were selling perler bead art, along with quilts, shadow boxes and boxes with lights.
“We started out with cards, and then we just sort of expanded,” said Dupuis, a first time vendor at the craft fair who joined the farmer's market last summer.
“My mom’s disabled so she can’t work,” Dubuis said. “I like to do crafts so I got my mom into it and so we just started doing so many things that we thought ‘well, why don’t we try to sell them at the farmer’s market’?”
“All of our market vendors are incredibly talented, not just at growing food but at crafting as well,” Defosse said.
Vendors also sold baked goods such as pies, bread and fudge. One new vendor sold honey.
James Miller has been beekeeping for six years now, using his dozen hives to make both regular and creamed honey. “This was my first year with Muscatine,” said Miller, “I usually sell at the Washington farmers market but I had so much honey this year, and a friend told me about the Muscatine market and it’s been one of the best markets I’ve ever been to.”
“There’s a lot of people from all over and a lot of them have never tried creamed honey before, so I have them taste samples and once they taste it they usually buy it," he said.
The fair also provided live music by 3rd Street String Band, playing Christmas bluegrass tunes. Kids could join the Muscatine Parks and Rec Elves Workshop, where they could play games, make their own handmade crafts, and enjoy hot cocoa.
