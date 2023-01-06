Muscatine man arrested with modified weapon and stolen firearm

MUSCATINE – A 19-year-old Muscatine man has been charged with seven felonies and an aggravated misdemeanor in connection with a residential burglary, the Muscatine Police Department reported Thursday.

According to a press release Dante Chesmore, 19, was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail Thursday morning. He is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; possession of a short barreled rife, a Class D felony; carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; trafficking stolen weapons, A Class C felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a Class D felony. Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. David O’Connor at (563) 263-9922 ext. 608.

At about 11:08 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to 614 Monroe Street to reports of a residential burglary in progress. On arrival, Chesmore, who was allegedly armed with a rifle, reportedly escaped through an upstairs window. Officers pursued the suspect on foot for a short distance before he was subdued.

According to court records, Chesmore had allegedly been trying to get into one of the windows. The resident had received notification on a security camera. No one was present at the residence at the time of the burglary.

Officers reported that, when Chesmore was apprehended, he had a modified AR-15 platform-style rifle with a barrel length of 8-3/4 inches on his person. It did not have a grip or a butt stock. The rifle reportedly had a loaded magazine and a round in the chamber. The firearm reportedly was attached to Chesmore with a sling.

The residents confirmed the rifle had not belonged to them. Officers also reported when he climbed out the window a .380-caliber handgun had fallen out of his pocket and onto the roof. The pistol had belonged to a resident. Chesmore allegedly also dropped a fanny pack when he jumped from the roof. Officers searched the pack and located two bags of a green leafy substance suspected of being marijuana, $279 in cash, four glass pipes, and a scale.

No bail has been set at this time. Chesmore was previously convicted of trafficking in stolen weapons after being arrested in 2021.