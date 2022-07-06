Muscatine man charged with sexual abuse of a child

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is asking anyone who may have information relevant to the prosecution of John Robert West, 47, of Muscatine to contact Lt. David O’Connor with the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit.

West was arrested Tuesday and faces six counts of second degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and one count of lascivious acts, a Class C felony. The arrests stem from a continued investigation into West’s activities after a Feb. 25 arrest for third degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, lascivious acts, a Class C felony, and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. Investigators from the police department have reason to believe that during 2020 West allegedly committed several sex acts with a child under the age of 12.

According to court documents, the Feb. 25 charges stem from an incident where West allegedly committed a sex act on a child while inside a motel room. The charges also state he restricted the child’s freedom by deception.

The report says West was responsible for the temporary custody of the child, which was known to the child’s parent. It says West fabricated a reason to maintain custody beyond the agreed time, causing the child not to be returned to the parents.

West also allegedly maintained possession of the child’s cellphone, restricting the child from having contact with the parent.

Documents related to the new charges were not available on Iowa Courts Online at press time.