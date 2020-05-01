Muscatine man found stabbed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man was airlifted to Iowa City after being found with possible stab wounds Friday morning.

Responding to a 9 a.m. call, the Muscatine Police Department headed near the intersection of East 7th and Poplar streets for an alleged stabbing incident.

Officers found Jason Burkett, 31, lying in the street, according to a news release from the department. Burkett was transported to Trinity Muscatine Hospital and later was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Police officials said they believed the alleged stabbing to be an isolated incidents and were investigating the incident. The alleged offender remains at large.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 or Lieutenant Tony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext. 608.

