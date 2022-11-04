Muscatine may host RAGBRAI in 2023

MUSCATINE — If the Muscatine City Council has its way, over 8,000 bicycle riders will roll into Muscatine next summer in honor of a local bicycle enthusiast who promoted cycling most of his life.

During its regular meeting Thursday, the council learned several Muscatine community members are seeking approval from the RAGBRAI organizing committee for Muscatine to serve as either an overnight or end town during the 2023 running. A group of community members are asking for the stay in memory of the late Charlie Harper, an avid cyclist and lifelong resident of Muscatine.

During discussion, Mayor Brad Bark said he believed the idea was to make Muscatine the last overnight stop before the cyclists finish the route the next day and dip their front tire in the Mississippi. The resolution said “host city” and did not specify which day Muscatine would be picked for. The council made a friendly amendment to state Muscatine would also be willing to be the end town.

“It’s worded that we are requested to be an overnight town,” city administrator Carol Webb said. “If they choose to designate us as an end town, we would welcome that opportunity as well.”

The resolution was unanimously approved.

Council member Jeff Osborne commented he had hosted 250 riders the last time RAGBRAI rolled through town. He commented that being an overnight stop was a huge benefit to the town in general. He commented that on the last stop, the riders didn’t want to visit the restaurants or enjoy the night life as much and just wanted to be done with the route.

“We have this beautiful riverfront they could camp on,” commented council member Angela Lewis. Sher commented that she had ridden a portion of RAGBRAI in the past and in the end people just want to pack up their bikes and go home.

“This would be a great honor,” council member Peggy Gordon said. “Especially because it is the 50th year, and in celebration to the Harpers’ commitment to bicycling in Muscatine.”

For many people in Muscatine, Charlie Harper, owner of Harper’s Cycling and Fitness, was the person who sold them their first bike, or advised them on what bike to get. He also ran a RAGBRAI shop and had participated in Muscatine hosting RAGBRAI six times.

Harper died on May 24, 2021, at the age of 85 after suffering a stroke. Day 5 of RAGBRAI 2022, was named in Harper’s honor.

“Charlie was a fixture on RAGBRAI since its inception in 1973,” a post on the official RAGBRAI Facebook page said. “His family still runs Harper's Cycling & Fitness. They will be handling bike repairs along the route and selling retail in the overnight towns on this year's route.”

RAGBRAI registration opens Nov. 15. The event will run from July 23-29. The route will be announced in January, 2023.