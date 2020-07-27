Muscatine Mayor Broderson critical of governor's 'Mask Up' campaign

MUSCATINE — For many states across the U.S., mask mandates are becoming common and are being enforced by both Democratic and Republican governors.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is trying a different angle to encourage Iowa citizens to wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last Thursday, Reynolds began her “Step Up, Mask Up” campaign, a public health effort meant to encourage Iowa citizens to wear face coverings. Reynolds says a mandate is not necessary, she “trusts Iowans to do the right thing."
“Protecting yourself means you’re protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers and your fellow Iowans,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Iowa has had 42,530 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 833 COVID-19 related deaths.
While some counties and cities, including Muscatine, have tried to enact mask mandates, they are not enforceable without approval from either Reynolds or a state judge. This has led to some mayors to criticize the governor for not having an enforcement measure in her campaign.
“I really think that she needs to listen to our scientists and medical experts, who are telling us that enough people are not following the recommendations to wear a mask, and so we need to take it a step further and make a mask mandate,” said Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson.
Broderson said if Reynolds doesn’t want to enact a state-wide mandate, then she could issue a proclamation allowing the mayors to set mandates and enforcement efforts as they see fit.
“We can model our policies and proclamations after what’s actually happening in our cities,” she said, pointing to Iowa Code 372.13 as giving mayors authority.
Broderson said after being encouraged to do so for weeks, many Muscatine residents are not wearing face coverings.
“We’ve seen it not only in our city, but in our state and country as a whole,” she said. “There are still a great deal of people who either don’t believe in wearing masks or simply don’t wish to do so, and so making that mandate would address those problems and help make sure we can keep our numbers down and our state open.”
Broderson said it was a “disservice” to force local businesses to have decide to if they will mandate face coverings and enforce it.
“I think that’s really pushing that decision off on them and putting them in a bad position,” she said. “To have to make those decisions and have it cost them customers either way… I think our elected officials need to make those decisions and not put (businesses) in that position to have to lose any customers.”
Broderson doesn’t believe a face covering mandate is unconstitutional. She compared it to other once-controversial safety measures such as seatbelts or required vaccines. “Wearing a mask doesn’t infringe on any freedoms granted in the Constitution… Because we choose to live in groups, there are certain things you have to do for the safety of the group.”
“People still keep saying that others can wear a mask if they’re worried but they don’t want to, but as health professionals have all shared, wearing a mask protects the other person. Let’s just protect each other and get on with our lives. This is going to be the best way we can keep everything open and keep everyone safe,” said Broderson.
