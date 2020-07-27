Muscatine Mayor Broderson critical of governor's 'Mask Up' campaign

Broderson said if Reynolds doesn’t want to enact a state-wide mandate, then she could issue a proclamation allowing the mayors to set mandates and enforcement efforts as they see fit.

“We can model our policies and proclamations after what’s actually happening in our cities,” she said, pointing to Iowa Code 372.13 as giving mayors authority.

Broderson said after being encouraged to do so for weeks, many Muscatine residents are not wearing face coverings.

“We’ve seen it not only in our city, but in our state and country as a whole,” she said. “There are still a great deal of people who either don’t believe in wearing masks or simply don’t wish to do so, and so making that mandate would address those problems and help make sure we can keep our numbers down and our state open.”

Broderson said it was a “disservice” to force local businesses to have decide to if they will mandate face coverings and enforce it.

“I think that’s really pushing that decision off on them and putting them in a bad position,” she said. “To have to make those decisions and have it cost them customers either way… I think our elected officials need to make those decisions and not put (businesses) in that position to have to lose any customers.”