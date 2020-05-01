Muscatine mayor encourages residents to keep up COVID-19 prevention efforts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — “This week has certainly had some ups and downs,” said Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson.

May 1 was the day that 77 counties in Iowa reopened some of their businesses and offices due to low or improving COVID cases, but Muscatine is not among them.

“It’s a little bit scary that we were in one of the 22 counties that hasn’t been opened up yet, but we have seen more activity with the coronavirus here in our county, so it makes sense,” Broderson said.

She said the week brought good and bad.

Thursday, April 30, saw the highest amount of deaths — 5 — in one day so far. This brings the death total in the county to 16 as of May 1. “Any time we have a death in Muscatine County is heartbreaking for all of us to think of their loved ones and those lost lives.”

Broderson had also noticed that the number of new cases each day was staying small and even seeing a bit of a decline on some days.