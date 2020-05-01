Muscatine mayor encourages residents to keep up COVID-19 prevention efforts

MUSCATINE — “This week has certainly had some ups and downs,” said Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson.
May 1 was the day that 77 counties in Iowa reopened some of their businesses and offices due to low or improving COVID cases, but Muscatine is not among them.
“It’s a little bit scary that we were in one of the 22 counties that hasn’t been opened up yet, but we have seen more activity with the coronavirus here in our county, so it makes sense,” Broderson said.
She said the week brought good and bad.
Thursday, April 30, saw the highest amount of deaths — 5 — in one day so far. This brings the death total in the county to 16 as of May 1. “Any time we have a death in Muscatine County is heartbreaking for all of us to think of their loved ones and those lost lives.”
Broderson had also noticed that the number of new cases each day was staying small and even seeing a bit of a decline on some days.
She also brought up the coordinated testing that had occurred at West Middle School earlier in the week. This testing was specifically for long-term care facility employees in Muscatine and Louisa County. “We haven’t seen these results yet, but I look forward to getting a report from Homeland Security here in the next couple of days on everything that transpired there," she said.
Broderson believesthese results will help the county moving forward in trying to limit case numbers and prevent further long-term care facility outbreaks.
Broderson reminded residents they should use caution and avoid excessive and unnecessary travel, and she urged residents to not travel to the open counties, lest they become contaminated.
“I think sometimes the CDC’s recommendation is misunderstood,” Broderson said, “The primary recommendation is to stay home, and only if you can’t, should you make sure to be in a group of 10 or less.” She also encouraged people to wear a face covering when possible, reminding residents that there are many ways to make their own without sewing. “It’s something extra to help keep your germs to yourself,” she said.
Other important recommendations are taking advantage of grocery delivery or pick-up, and if you must go to the store, go alone if possible.
She said residents may feel discouraged after seeing other counties open before them.
“This is not the time for us to let down our guard, as much as we may want to," she said.
She added residents shouldn’t risk wasting the sacrifices they’ve made since the start of the pandemic — that relaxing their efforts could lead to the beginning of a second wave of cases and restrictions starting over.
“If you want it to happen quicker, that means stay home more and wearing a face mask more,” she said. “When you become frustrated because we’re not healing quick enough, that means we all need to do a better job so our healing can progress — and the best way we can do that is to stay home.”
