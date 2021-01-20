Muscatine Ministerial Association ask for 'coming together' this inauguration week

MUSCATINE — Earlier this week, as both a reaction to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month and the presidential inauguration, the Muscatine Ministerial Association (MMA) released a video to the community.
This two minute video, which can be found on its YouTube channel with a link available through its Facebook page, focused on the subject of “new beginnings and transitions.”
The members featured in the video were MMA Chairperson the Rev. Susan Bantz, the Rev. Dan Baldwin from Grace Lutheran, the Rev. Dr. Pam Saturnia from First Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Aleese Kenitzer from Shepherd of the Cross, retired Rev. Mike Biklen, the Rev. Ryan Downing from Faith United Church of Christ, the Rev. Kirsten Lee from New Era Lutheran, and retired Rev. Martha Lang.
They touched on both the Capitol attacks and the pandemic, acknowledging that the Muscatine community and the nation as a whole are living in “dangerous and uncertain times.”
“Now more than ever, we need to come together in the spirit of peace and truth,” Kenitzer said.
“As people of faith, we pray for peace and we value truth,” Biklen followed.
This truth, as said in the video, is referring to the 2020 election that declared Joe Biden as the next U.S. president, as well as the country divided by the election and false claims of election fraud.
“But we don’t have to be (divided),” Baldwin said, with the rest of the video encouraging the idea of coming together despite differences, promoting compassion and justice for all people, and condemning acts of hatred and violence.
“We are one people. Wherever we stand on the political spectrum, at the end of the day we’re one country,” Bantz said.
“Part of our reason for existing is to be a voice in the community of faith," Bantz said. "Most of us as ordained pastors are called upon to speak words of peace and justice into the world.”
The video was a way to speak out against the violence and remind members of their community they always have a choice in how they respond and amplify voices that may not be heard otherwise.
“It’s part of our call as ordained ministers to speak out on behalf of peace and justice, and that this is a small way that we felt we could do that,” Bantz said.
Last year, the Muscatine Ministerial Association made a video encouraging others to wear masks for the sake of “the common good” and looking after their neighbors. According to Bantz, this video was given a lot of positive feedback, and she’s hoping that this latest video will get the same reactions as well as raise consciousness.
“This video is a little bit more pointed and directed specifically at the violence at the Capitol, but it grows out of the same concern,” she said. "Violence — which isn’t good for anybody — only begets more violence.”