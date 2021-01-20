Muscatine Ministerial Association ask for 'coming together' this inauguration week

“But we don’t have to be (divided),” Baldwin said, with the rest of the video encouraging the idea of coming together despite differences, promoting compassion and justice for all people, and condemning acts of hatred and violence.

“We are one people. Wherever we stand on the political spectrum, at the end of the day we’re one country,” Bantz said.

“Part of our reason for existing is to be a voice in the community of faith," Bantz said. "Most of us as ordained pastors are called upon to speak words of peace and justice into the world.”

The video was a way to speak out against the violence and remind members of their community they always have a choice in how they respond and amplify voices that may not be heard otherwise.

“It’s part of our call as ordained ministers to speak out on behalf of peace and justice, and that this is a small way that we felt we could do that,” Bantz said.

Last year, the Muscatine Ministerial Association made a video encouraging others to wear masks for the sake of “the common good” and looking after their neighbors. According to Bantz, this video was given a lot of positive feedback, and she’s hoping that this latest video will get the same reactions as well as raise consciousness.

“This video is a little bit more pointed and directed specifically at the violence at the Capitol, but it grows out of the same concern,” she said. "Violence — which isn’t good for anybody — only begets more violence.”

