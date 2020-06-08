Muscatine Ministerial Association puts forward statement, supports those seeking justice

“In all the major faith traditions, peace is a central tenet, as is love of others. In that spirit we give thanks for the community of Muscatine and call our friends and neighbors to continue to be a community where differences are embraced, all voices are heard, and neighbors reach out to neighbors. For our part we will pray with you, walk with you, and work with you to build a community where every human being knows their dignity and worth.”

Reverend Dr. Pamela Saturnia of First Presbyterian Church, one of the writers of the statement explained that “Someone had asked us if we should be saying something about all of this, and we all agreed we should, and so we started crafting it together.”

When asked what she hoped to see come out of making this statement public, Saturnia said, “I think what we hope to happen is that people will know that at least that the people who have signed onto it believe that God created us all to be loved and cherished and to have dignity and respect, and we wanted to put that forward. That this is what we continue to believe, and that we appreciate the ways that the Muscatine community and law enforcement officers also seek those things, even as we seek to reform and make life better for people of color.”