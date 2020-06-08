Muscatine Ministerial Association puts forward statement, supports those seeking justice

MUSCATINE - Over the past two weeks, many people and groups have been taking a stand against racial discrimination and police brutality.
Now, local Muscatine religious figures have also decided to join the movement, advocating for peace and justice.
This weekend, the Muscatine Ministerial Association submitted their statement regarding current events, standing together for one common purpose as one voice and offering both support and prayers for those currently protesting as well as those who have lost their lives. This statement comes two weeks after the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
In their statement, the Association said, “We, the faith community leaders in Muscatine are concerned about the events happening in our country, our state and our communities in recent days. We stand firmly united in opposition to hate, discrimination, violence and the excessive use of force we have witnessed in these past days.
“We are saddened and angered regarding the needless deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin, and others, along with the riots and looting that have been triggered by these murders. We stand firmly in support of anyone who works for the peace, justice, and freedom of all people. We take heart from the ways people have gathered to peacefully remind the world that black lives matter and to peacefully protest what they know to be injustice and sin. We also take heart from the ways that the law enforcement community has shown their support of peaceful protesters, confirming what we always knew, that the overwhelming majority of them wish to serve the common good.
“In all the major faith traditions, peace is a central tenet, as is love of others. In that spirit we give thanks for the community of Muscatine and call our friends and neighbors to continue to be a community where differences are embraced, all voices are heard, and neighbors reach out to neighbors. For our part we will pray with you, walk with you, and work with you to build a community where every human being knows their dignity and worth.”
Reverend Dr. Pamela Saturnia of First Presbyterian Church, one of the writers of the statement explained that “Someone had asked us if we should be saying something about all of this, and we all agreed we should, and so we started crafting it together.”
When asked what she hoped to see come out of making this statement public, Saturnia said, “I think what we hope to happen is that people will know that at least that the people who have signed onto it believe that God created us all to be loved and cherished and to have dignity and respect, and we wanted to put that forward. That this is what we continue to believe, and that we appreciate the ways that the Muscatine community and law enforcement officers also seek those things, even as we seek to reform and make life better for people of color.”
Saturnia added that she understood that the current situation is upsetting to some, and that as a person of faith, part of her calling is to “stand with those who are oppressed and seeking justice, and that is what we’re trying to do.”
The Muscatine Ministerial Association consists of around 25 members, including 12 Muscatine reverends and one Muscatine Vicar that span across at least 11 different local churches. They are a voluntary association of clergy in and around the Muscatine area working to promote Christian peace and unity in the community.
