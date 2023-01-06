Muscatine moves ahead with change order

MUSCATINE — Additional scope is being added to the West Hill Sewer Separation Project despite a split vote by the Muscatine City Council Thursday evening to include the $334,000 change order.

The council voted 5-2 with council members Jeff Osborne and Dewayne Hopkins opposing the request to add additional work to the project a. During the opening of the meeting, Osborne asked that the item regarding the change order be removed from the agenda and also said he wants to discuss breach of contract with the council at a later meeting. None of the other council members seconded his motion and the original agenda was approved.

“Council already voted down this change order earlier this year with slight differences than what is in there now,” Osborne said. “We’ve already removed it from the agenda at least once if not twice. I’ll be voting ‘no’ because the date is too long. If approved phases 5A and 5B will be pushing out one and a half to two years total.”

The last time the issue came up was during the July 8, 2022 meeting. The council did not consider the request for the change order.

Osborne commented that the contractor had already refused several dates offered by the city, including the one on the change order, for completion. He commented the city should pay for the work that has been completed, but he has a problem with the completion date being pushed out as significantly as it has been.

Due to the addition of storm sewer installation to the project that had not been included at the time the project was bid, the cost and the schedule of the project has changed. The final completion date of Phase 5A had been Nov. 30, 2021 and it is now Aug. 30, 2023. The final completion date for Phase 5B had been Nov. 30, 2022, and it is now also Aug. 30, 2023.

During the June 2, 2022, meeting, public works director Brian Stineman stated the change order would lock the contractor into a specific finish date which it did not have before. The agenda explained the contractor has attributed the delay in accomplishing phase 5a by the original schedule to a combination of excessive groundwater in the 800 block of West Eighth Street and the addition of storm sewer installation not originally included in the project at the time the bid was submitted. It was anticipated the existing combination sewer would be in condition to reuse as a storm sewer in an attempt to reduce project costs. However, when the pipe was excavated, it was determined to be in worse condition than expected.

The awarded contract had been $6,029,957 and with the change order, the cost of the project is now $6,364,766. The original estimate of the cost of the project had been about $8.1 million.

Osborne said the change order is not the cause of the amount of time that was added to the project.

“Having the time change calls into question what could be liquidated damages if we go that far,” he said. “That area of the contract is already in breach.”

There was no other discussion before the council voted to move ahead with the change order.

During the final comment section, Osborne said he respected the other council members’ decisions, commenting that this is not an easy decision to make.

‘We’ll move forward on this together – one way or another,” he said.