Muscatine moves ahead with railroad plans

MUSCATINE – Since the Muscatine City Council in a split decision approved entering an agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway at least one state group has formed in an effort to block a proposed merger of the rail line with Kansas City Southern Rail System.

Muscatine City Administrator Carol Webb reports since the $3 million agreement to mitigate the effects of increased train traffic in exchange for not commenting on the proposed merger with the Surface Transportation Board (STB), the city is working with the rail line to design an overpass at Dick Drake Way. While the payout is not a certainty until the STB approves the merger, $1.6 million is earmarked to be used as a 20 percent match for the overpass. Already, a designer has been hired for the estimated $10 million overpass. Canadian Pacific will provide a grant writer to assist with grant applications for the remainder of the overpass.

“Part of the agreement with the railroad is they will provide a grant writer and a consultant to help develop the plans for that overpass,” said city communications director Kevin Jenison. “The consultant has been hired and they are develop the plans as we speak and beginning preliminary work to submit grant applications once the merger is completed. If they don’t approve the merger it’s back to square one.”

The city council approved the agreement 4-3. Jenison said there has been no request to add reconsidering the decision to the Sept. 1 agenda. He also commented that without the agreement, if the merger was approved the city would still have the issues with no money to solve them.

Jenison said the idea of an overpass on Dick Drake Way has been discussed by the community to many years, but had previously been cost prohibitive. He said the agreement with the railroad had come at an appropriate time. He stressed the city does not have the money from the railroad pending the merger, and said the overpass was the most agreeable option between the city and the railroad.

The city will also add a pedestrian/bike crossing at Oregon Street and close the Day Street crossing. Remaining funds will be used as the city deems appropriate to mitigate the impact of increased train traffic in the city. City employees are working on specific plans to present to the council.

The main railway through Muscatine includes 15 crossings, ranging from one to four tracks, and experiences a crossing traffic count of over 14,500 cars per day. There are also five rail spurs in Muscatine that experience a significant amount of traffic. The merger is expected to triple the amount of train traffic between Sabula, Iowa, and Kansas City, Mo.

Prior to voting on the merger, the STB is holding three online meetings and four in-person public hearings. Online meeting can be accessed at https://www.cp-kcsmergereis.com/involvement.htm and will be held 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7; 12-2 p.m. Sept. 8 and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19. In-person meetings are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12 in Itasca, Ill.; 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 in Davenport at the River Center; 6-8 p.m. at Excelsior Springs, Mo.; and 6-8 p.m. in Beaumont, Tx.

Since Muscatine approved the agreement, the City of Camanche rejected a $200,000 deal with the rail line. Davenport has accepted a $10 million deal and Bettendorf a $3 million deal. The Scott County Supervisors have opposed the merger.

In December 2021, Webb sent an email addressing 13 areas of concern with the railroad. One of the issues Webb addressed was concerns the area will experience a 225 percent increase in trains and a 100 percent increase in annual gross ton miles.

“The City is concerned that a three-fold increase in rail traffic will lead to more blocked crossings and consequential significantly more traffic congestion,” the letter said. “Blocked crossings pose significant community safety risks, particularly where trains hinder roadway and pedestrian movement for extended periods.”