The Muscatine City Council began its planning Thursday night during the in-depth meeting, to determine sewer rates for the coming fiscal year that will fund everything it needs to without providing a large hike.

During the meeting, the council gave consensus to move ahead with the standard rate adjustment program, but increasing the amount of increase per year from 3% to 5%. The action will be voted on and codified during a meeting soon.

Bob Veenstra of Veenstra and Kimm Inc. presented the results of the latest sewer study. He said Muscatine’s sewer rate approach was “unique,” in that the approach had been used for about 20 years and was effective. The average sewer bill, he said, is about $13 monthly and the increase would be about 65 cents a month.

“Does the council agree with the rate increase strategy we are proposing?” Veenstra asked. “If you do agree with it or if you want to go in another direction, we need to implement that with an ordinance.”

The city approves the rate increase strategy every five years, he said, and the current strategy will expire at the end of this fiscal year. He said unless the council took action, the rates wouldn’t change.

The city has two sewer rates, he explained. It collects a sewer user rate and a collection and drainage rate. Veenstra said the reason both rates were charged was because the city’s sewer was a combined system. The current rate takes in about $6 million per year, which funds operations and administrative work, as well as small capital projects and debt service on larger projects.

For the past 15 years, the city has done 3% annual increases. The city also has reserves for the sewer system of about $2 million.

Veenstra explained as this year’s decision is coming up, the area is facing higher inflation rates than normal. The city also has to consider how to fund several Priority One and Priority Two projects and to possibly increase debt service. He also said the fund balance had been built a bit higher than anticipated because industrial revenues were high.

The five-year system was set in 2001, and the rates were based on small annual increases. Veenstra explained a previous board had looked ahead and planned the increases in that manner so there would not be one large increase.