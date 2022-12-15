 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine native honored for rescue

  • Updated
coast guard

Joshua Gaeta, front row left, a native of Muscatine, was one of several Coast Guard personnel honored recently for their work rescuing 31 fishermen from a sinking ship. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Muscatine native Coast Guard Aviation Maintenance Technician First Class Joshua Gaeta was one of several Coast Guard personnel honored recently for his part in the rescue of 31 sailors whose ship was sinking.

On Oct. 1, Coast Guard Commandant Karl Schultz presented multiple awards to crew members of Air Station Cape Cod for their work as part of a joint rescue with the Canadian Coast Guard. The tribute event marked the first such event since the COVID-19 health crisis.

On March 2, 2021, the crew members partnered with members of the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force to rescue 31 mariners when their fishing vessel, the Atlantic Destiny, became disabled because of a fire and sank 130 miles south from Halifax, Nova Scotia. At about 7:05 p.m. the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax notified the Coast Guard First District Command Center that the 143-foot vessel was disabled and taking on water. An HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft and two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters were launched.

On scene, the Royal Canadian Air Force had hoisted six crew members from the vessel and dropped off two search and rescue technicians. The U.S. Coast guard hoisted another 21 fishermen to safety. All hoisted crew members were taken to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

On Dec. 1, 2021, Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks recognized Gaeta, a 15-year veteran of the Coast Guard, while on the floor of the House of Representatives. Gaeta enlisted in 2006 and has participated in missions across the United States and in Central and South America.

“I rise today to honor a military service member from my district for his historic actions that saved over 30 lives,” Miller-Meeks said during her speech on Tuesday, referring to Gaeta’s actions as “truly inspiring."

