Muscatine officials warn residents of new email phishing scam

MUSCATINE — For the second time in two months, the City of Muscatine has been notified of a potential phishing scam seeking financial assistance. The emails allegedly come from Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson's personal email account.

While the current targets of this suspected scam are members of the City Council and the various Boards and Commissions of the City of Muscatine, the suspected scam was sent to members of City staff in early March.

If any residents receive a request from Diana Broderson, they are advised to check and verify the email address before responding. They can also mark the email as spam or just delete the email. Usually the sender will not send a second request unless you respond to the first request. Residents are also advised to always use due diligence before opening or replying to any email.