Muscatine parents have a third option for school during a pandemic: Homeschooling

MUSCATINE – With the new school year approaching, Muscatine families will have the choice between on-site learning and virtual learning for their students.

Some parents are considering a third option that has been around longer than virtual learning: homeschooling.

According to Kat Nietzel, coordinator for the Muscatine Homeschool Assistance Program, the program has been seeing an increase in inquiries about the homeschooling option. “But those who have actually completed all the necessary paperwork and committed to homeschooling is fairly close to the number we had last year at this time,” Nietzel said.

Both types of schooling taking place in a setting other than a school, but Nietzel emphasized homeschooling is not the same as the school district's Virtual Learning model. “The parent or guardian has the autonomy to choose the curriculum and instruction style for their child,” Nietzel said.