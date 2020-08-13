Muscatine parents have a third option for school during a pandemic: Homeschooling

MUSCATINE – With the new school year approaching, Muscatine families will have the choice between on-site learning and virtual learning for their students.
Some parents are considering a third option that has been around longer than virtual learning: homeschooling.
According to Kat Nietzel, coordinator for the Muscatine Homeschool Assistance Program, the program has been seeing an increase in inquiries about the homeschooling option. “But those who have actually completed all the necessary paperwork and committed to homeschooling is fairly close to the number we had last year at this time,” Nietzel said.
Both types of schooling taking place in a setting other than a school, but Nietzel emphasized homeschooling is not the same as the school district's Virtual Learning model. “The parent or guardian has the autonomy to choose the curriculum and instruction style for their child,” Nietzel said.
This usually consists of following the Iowa Core Standards for learning, which is similar to the curriculum of most Iowa schools. The homeschooling office is also able to help those in the Muscatine Homeschool Assistance Program specifically with resources, however it doesn’t provide consistent instruction or the same curriculum as the Muscatine Community School District. In that sense, homeschooling is much more independent for the students and families who choose it.
Another difference is the virtual model will be taught by licensed MCSD teachers on a daily basis. Having MCSD teachers connected directly to the model may also make it easier for families to contact them in case of issues. MCSD also provides school supplies as well as iPads and computers for students to use, and in some cases help families with internet assistance.
“We may have an increase (in homeschooling students) by the time school starts,” Nietzel said. “But with the choice to complete the Virtual Learning Model, we are sure unsure.” She added that due to graduating students or students that move away or decide to attend school, there is always movement in the number of homeschooling students they have each year.
