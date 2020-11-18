Muscatine Parks and Rec cancels Turkey Trot, Candy Cane hunt

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Parks and Recreation has announced several changes in its activities schedule as a result of the state's restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The annual Turkey Trot and Candy Cane Hunt have been canceled.

While this is not the first time that the Turkey Trot has been canceled, program supervisor Kelsie Stafford expressed disappointment they weren't able to hold the event this year.

"We were looking forward to offering this event just because it's more of an individual activity that people can do," Stafford said. "But there are some times where gatherings occur, like the award ceremonies and things like that. So, just to be on the safe side, we thought it was better to cancel that."

Additionally, after reading the guidelines released by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which prohibited any outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people, the department knew the Turkey Trot was no longer an option.

Anyone registered for the Turkey Trot will be contacted so they can receive a refund. Additionally, any indoor activity offered through Parks and Recreation that used school facilities is also canceled and programs scheduled for prior to Dec. 10 were postponed.