Muscatine Parks and Rec cancels Turkey Trot, Candy Cane hunt

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Parks and Recreation has announced several changes in its activities schedule as a result of the state's restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The annual Turkey Trot and Candy Cane Hunt have been canceled.
While this is not the first time that the Turkey Trot has been canceled, program supervisor Kelsie Stafford expressed disappointment they weren't able to hold the event this year.
"We were looking forward to offering this event just because it's more of an individual activity that people can do," Stafford said. "But there are some times where gatherings occur, like the award ceremonies and things like that. So, just to be on the safe side, we thought it was better to cancel that."
Additionally, after reading the guidelines released by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which prohibited any outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people, the department knew the Turkey Trot was no longer an option.
Anyone registered for the Turkey Trot will be contacted so they can receive a refund. Additionally, any indoor activity offered through Parks and Recreation that used school facilities is also canceled and programs scheduled for prior to Dec. 10 were postponed.
Reservations for Riverview Center or Pearl City Station will not be postponed or canceled. However they will have to comply with the governor’s proclamation, which states that indoor gatherings can’t have more than 15 people, and all participants must be socially distanced and wear masks.
All outdoor recreation areas such as playgrounds and the city’s trail system will continue to stay open for the time being, although the Parks and Recreation department still recommends social distancing and wearing masks while using these areas.
The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, Muscatine Dog Park and other parks throughout Muscatine will remain open.
The Parks and Recreation’s Virtual Recreation Resource Center, which has received several updates since its launch and can be found on the department’s website, can also provide fun activities for both indoors and outdoors.
"We will be adding more programs," Stafford said. "We'll be coming out with some new things just to help keep everyone engaged during any gathering restrictions or shutdowns."
As the pandemic continues, the Parks and Recreation department will provide information on upcoming events and programming, as well as updates and notices should any of these events be canceled or postponed. For additional information or questions, call the Parks and Recreation office at 563-263-0241 or send an email to parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.
